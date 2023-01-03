Trained doctor explains scientific evidence connecting Shroud of Turin, Eucharistic miracles

Dr. Scott French is back for another appearance on The John-Henry Westen Show. Last time we discussed COVID and Dr. Fauci, now we discuss the Shroud of Turin and what Eucharistic miracles might reveal about its authenticity.

(LifeSiteNews) — I had an emergency doctor on the show awhile back talking about COVID, but he’s a really interesting fellow. He’s very Catholic. He got to talking about the Shroud of Turin and the Miracle of Lanciano, where the Holy Communion became flesh and blood.

But those things are thought by many to be just fairy tales, or just made up, or forgeries or whatever. Well, not to this trained doctor’s eye. We’re going to hear about that from Dr. Scott French on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

Dr. French says his 2015 visits to the Shroud of Turin, the purported burial cloth of Jesus Christ, and the town of Lanciano (where the first recorded Eucharistic miracle took place in the eighth century) sparked his interest in the veracity of the miracles.

He explains that the blood on the Shroud, the blood from that Mass in Lanciano, and that of more recent Eucharistic miracles all have something in common: They’re type AB.

“Science can’t observe the supernatural, but it can observe the effects of a supernatural event,” French says. “That’s what the Shroud of Turin is. The Shroud of Turin is a supernatural event. It’s the recording of a supernatural event: the passion and the resurrection of Jesus Christ. And so these Eucharistic miracles are demonstrated to us through science because God knew we’d need help. We have to see it under a microscope and all that.”

Dr. French’s favorite Eucharistic miracle is from Sokolka, Poland, in 2008 because under an electron microscope “you can’t tell where the heart tissue begins and the bread ends.”

For much more on the Shroud of Turin and its connection with Eucharistic miracles, watch my interview with Dr. Scott French above or listen below.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

