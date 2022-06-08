Trans activist presentations on ‘Decolonizing Gender’ could be coming to a school near you

The Overton Window is sliding so fast you can hear it screech, and that is why it is so important to pay attention to what these activists are saying in private.

(LifeSiteNews)— Activist Christopher Rufo’s latest story is a very weird, very disturbing bombshell. Transgender activists groups now receive funding from all sorts of places, and the explosion of their movement has given them enormous cultural clout. Their beliefs, however, are dangerous and delusional. Rufo somehow got his hands on video of a series of presentations hosted by a number of Washington State trans activist groups, including TRACTION, the Lavender Rights Project, Black Trans Task Force, Gender Justice League, and UTOPIA Washington.

In 2021, Rufo reports, “a group of Washington State gender-identity nonprofits—all of which work with children and receive public funding—hosted a presentation series called ‘Decolonizing Gender,’ claiming that ‘the process of creating men and women actually is the process of genocide.’” Rufo provides receipts: the video of this presentation is hard to believe.

Last year, a group of Washington State gender-identity nonprofits—all of which work with children and receive public funding—hosted a presentation series called “Decolonizing Gender,” claiming that “the process of creating men and women actually is the process of genocide.” pic.twitter.com/KUdGT0LJUl — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 6, 2022

A key speaker was “Ganesha Gold Buffalo,” a male prostitute identifying as female who describes what soundsremarkably like demonic possession—voices “screaming from outside my window” that he eventually followed into the woods where “nature spirits” “decolonized” his mind. Buffalo then claims that despite being male, society should affirm him as a woman: “I 100 percent want to still be able to look in the mirror and see every part of myself as a woman … my mustache, all of my facial hair, my untrimmed brows, my fat ass, my belly, my big d**k.”

Another speaker, also a male attempting to pass as female, told the Zoom audience society should endorse a range of gender identities, including but not limited to “cyborg,” “Wakanda,” “goddess,” and unicorn.” These activists, Rufo points out, represent “organizations [that]work extensively with children.” (Anyone who follows the daily stream of video footage documenting what teachers are telling their students on a daily basis from Libs of TikTok will unfortunately not be shocked by this.) One panelist announced that “straight white Americans” should be paying reparations to trans people: “Pay that money to us now.”

Ganesha Gold Buffalo, a male-to-female trans “sex worker,” said that colonialism caused her to “[wake] up at four in the morning … to sounds of my ancestors screaming from outside my window.” She followed the voices into the woods and the “nature spirits” decolonized her mind. pic.twitter.com/d7akOHopbL — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 6, 2022

If you want a glimpse of just how fluid the future will be if this clown car gets to lead the parade, consider this excerpt from Rufo’s report:

The panelists represented a wide range of idiosyncratic identities, expressed in a mixture of New Age and intersectional language—the more obscure and oppressed, the greater the status within the community. The main presenter, trans activist Malcolm Shanks, said he was a descendant of black slaves and Taíno tribesmen and “used to identify as gender fluid,” but has been “identifying more recently as a little bit more gaseous or plasma-like.” Randy Ford, a fundraiser for the Lavender Rights Project and black male-to-female “trans femme,” said she uses “‘she,’ ‘her,’ [and] ‘goddess’ as pronouns.” Mahkyra Gaines, a program coordinator for the Gender Justice League, said she uses “no pronouns” and identifies as “non-binary” and “kind of like a black hole.” Ganesha Gold Buffalo, a male-to-female trans prostitute and activist at the Black Trans Task Force, said she [sic] identifies as “Choctaw, Cherokee, and black” and with the “sacred lands.”

So why amplify these voices? To expose this insanity to a public that hopefully still has the capacity to be shocked and disgusted by all of this. As Rufo points out, this sort of thing is still fringe, but it is rapidly becoming mainstream in elite institutions that, having sold their souls to the LGBT movement already, no longer have the courage or the ability to pump the brakes. These organizations may seem crazy, but that craziness is being funded by American taxpayers. Again, Rufo has the receipts:

TRACTION conducts education programs for transgender-identifying youth and has received funding from Washington State. Gender Justice League has received funding from King County and runs a housing program for transgender-identifying homeless minors. The Lavender Rights Project and Black Trans Task Force provide legal services for LGBT youth and have received funding from King County. UTOPIA Washington provides services for sex workers, runs an after-school program for children, and has received funding from Washington State, King County, and the City of Seattle.

It has been less than a decade since the transgender movement went mainstream. I graduated from university in 2010, and I remember pro-gay students chuckling at a display set up by trans activists in the middle of campus. Fast-forward a few years, and that would be considered active violence. The Overton Window is sliding so fast you can hear it screech, and that is why it is so important to pay attention to what these activists are saying in private. A few minutes from now, they’ll be writing curriculums.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

