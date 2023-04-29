Trans activists like Dylan Mulvaney are pushing relentlessly to redefine society. We must respond 

(LifeSiteNews) — Like every other writer who reports on the transgender movement’s ongoing revolution, I am regularly accused of being “obsessed” with a movement that “isn’t hurting anyone.”

As I’ve pointed out before, this is a key gaslighting tactic utilized by the LGBT movement. They attempt to transform every aspect of society, implement compelled speech (“preferred pronouns”); insist that their ideology be taught in state schools; advocate for laws that would see children taken away from “non-affirming” parents; demand that their flags be flown from public flagpoles; and call for sex change surgeries for children — and then claim that we are somehow the ones causing all the fuss for responding to these things.

But because this accusation is a common one — even among “common sense” conservatives who see so-called “culture war issues” as beneath them — it is worth responding to again. Let me highlight my point by sharing just a few recent news stories — there are so many that it is impossible to cover them all individually. But this will give you a sense of how relentless the transgender movement is pushing to redefine society, and how deceitful it is to accuse those of us writing about it of being paranoid for consistently pointing that out.

Dylan Mulvaney, the “transgender” influencer who recently destroyed the Bud Light brand and interviewed President Joe Biden on trans issues, stated that he believes it should be illegal for people to identify him as a man. If you think that this isn’t a real threat, consider the fact that men and women in the United Kingdom have been arrested for “misgendering,” jailed, and fined.

Speaking of Mulvaney, a “transgender” state lawmaker in Minnesota recently introduced a measure would excise language from the state’s Human Rights Act that explicitly excludes pedophiles from not being a protected class based on “sexual orientation.”

Another lawmaker identifying as transgender, Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, has just been banned from the House floor for the entirely of the 2023 session for claiming that banning sex changes for children meant that legislators acting in defence of children would have “blood on their hands.” He insists that he is merely standing up for the LGBT community and “democracy itself.” (Mainstream press reports all refer to Zephyr as a “she.”)

In Nanaimo, British Columbia, a mother was threatened with arrest at a public pool after attempting to remove a man from the women’s locker rooms after she said he was acting in a predatory manner towards her children. He identified as a “transgender woman,” and staff said he had a right to be there. It has now been confirmed that this man, one Jeremy Melvin Carlson (who now calls himself “Riley Otter”), is a convicted pedophile who abused an 8-year-old girl.

Britain’s Channel 4 has launched a six-part national television series called “Naked Education” in which transgender people strip naked to normalize sex change surgeries, showing off “top scars” from double mastectomies and phalloplasty, which creates an artificial penis. The reaction from the mainstream press thus far has been to call these exhibitionists “brave.”

Project Veritas recently released an undercover investigation exposing how the medical gender industry rushes sex changes for children, with one official stating: “We don’t care if you see a licensed therapist or not … we don’t require that at all. We brought in our own therapists to write up our letters to rubber stamp our surgeries … We do not provide the authorities any of our records.” These people should be in prison.

Those are just a few of literally dozens of stories from just the past couple of weeks. Why do I report on them? In order to assure people that they are not insane. Things are changing, and at breakneck speed. You’re not crazy for noticing — but you are being gaslighted. Society is being transformed around you, but you’re accused of bigotry for noticing and asking questions. But it is happening, and we need to speak up.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

