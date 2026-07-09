‘Trans’ babysitter accused of sexually assaulting multiple children in Quebec

Local police and the media refuse to identify the man, who was arrested on multiple sexual charges involving children as young as age four, by his biological gender.

(LifeSiteNews) — A trans-identifying man has been arrested in Granby, Quebec, for sexually assaulting a number of children while serving as a babysitter. Some, Reduxx reported on July 5, were as young as four years old, and it was noted that the alleged pedophile had been posting about his “trans” identity on social media since at least 2020.

According to Reduxx , 27-year-old Emma Grégoire, also known as Cédric Grégoire and Cédrick Grégoire, “first appeared in Granby court in mid-June on charges of child sexual abuse and possession of exploitation material.” He has since had 10 new charges filed against him, including “sexual contact with a minor,” sexual assault, and “production of child abuse and exploitation material.”

Granby Police stated that the alleged pedophile “established bonds of trusts with young mothers in his community,” offered babysitting services, and then sexually abused the children committed to his care between January 2022 and June 2026. According to Reduxx :

One of the known victims was just 4 years of age at the time, while another was 6. Police believe even more victims exist, and have made a public request that parents who may have had contact with Grégoire in the regions of Haute-Yamaska, Estrie, and Montérégie come forward to speak to their local police. Because several victims have already been identified in multiple Quebec jurisdictions, the Integrated Major Crime Investigation Management Structure coordinated by the Sûreté du Québec has been deployed in order to pool police resources and better protect victims.

Much of the Canadian press presented this as a case of a female pedophile preying on children. While no English outlets have covered the story yet, La Presse, Radio-Canada, and TVA Nouvelles have all referred to the suspect as a woman, as did the police. The identification of male criminals — especially those guilty of crimes generally committed by males — as female is easily one of the most prominent examples of how gender ideology poisons institutions and fundamentally perverts the ability of the press (not to mention law enforcement) to tell the truth.

For those who think that claim is hyperbolic, consider just a few examples.

Manfred Sperling, convicted as a dangerous sex offender in 2001 for a string of sexual assaults against women and grabbing and threatening a 12-year-old girl, now identifies as “Amanda Cooper” and insists he is a woman. He is currently suing to be placed in a woman’s prison after Corrections Canada declined his transfer request due to the threat he poses to female inmates. The CBC — Canada’s state broadcaster — put it this way : “A court will decide if she should be transferred to a women’s prison.”

In 2024, Levana Ballouz, a Quebec man, was convicted in 2024 of fatally stabbing his partner to death and then murdering their two children, a five-year-old and a two-year-old, by suffocation. The judge described him as “sadistic” and “dangerous.” The CBC described him as a woman, although not even its sketch artist could make him look feminine . Consider this magnificent line of propaganda: “Ballouz, 38, was known as Mohamad Al Ballouz at the time she was charged. Once convicted, she made a request to serve her time in a federal women’s prison.”

One more to prove the point. A sexual offender so dangerous that an Alberta judge handed him an indefinite sentence was described by the CBC thusly : “Lucy Blackplume, 30, who committed her crimes in Alberta and Saskatchewan when she went by the name Josiah Blackplume, most recently pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.” At one point, Blackplume tried to rape a woman at knifepoint. The CBC again : “Most of her convictions involve sexual violence.”

To read Canada’s press, you might get the impression that over the past decade there has been an unprecedented number of female pedophiles and women raping women. You would get that impression by reading the words that journalists and editors have deliberately chosen to use. Those words have been lies and should be treated as such.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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