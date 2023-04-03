Trans extremists attacked a Canadian dad days after the Nashville shooting, and police don’t care

Chris Elston was grabbed by the throat, thrown to the ground, and punched for opposing gender ideology. Vancouver police laughed and did nothing.

(LifeSiteNews) — There are two simultaneous storylines unfolding right now. One storyline, promoted across the mainstream media and by progressive politicians, holds that the transgender movement — one of the most culturally powerful lobbies in the Western world — is under siege due to laws being passed in red states banning “sex changes” for children. The other, covered primarily by alternative and conservative media outlets, highlights the growing extremist violence perpetrated by transgender activists against those who disagree.

READ: Biden’s press secretary says ‘trans community’ is ‘under attack’ just days after Christian school killings

The most horrifying and tragic of these incidents is, of course, the six murders perpetrated last week at Covenant Christian School by a young woman identifying as “transgender.” Three 9-year-olds and three adults were shot, but the response from the Biden administration and most major media outlets focused primarily on the impact of these murders on the transgender movement rather than on the Christian community. The week before, feminist activist Posie Parker was mobbed by transgender activists in Auckland, New Zealand. The press chose to focus primarily on Parker’s allegedly controversial views.

On March 28, another episode of transgender violence occurred, this time in British Columbia, Canada. Chris Elston, an activist who works fulltime to expose the extremism of the transgender movement and the dangers of “sex changes” for children, was attacked by trans activists at Vancouver’s Grandview Park when he arrived to protest a “Trans Day of Visibility” event. According to Elston, he was attacked two times by several different activists. He was grabbed by the throat, thrown to the ground, and punched. He retreated when he noticed he was bleeding and asked for help from the police.

This was assault #1 https://t.co/QrYFUYwF3K — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 1, 2023

Another angle of the assault on me today. Police did nothing. The investigating officer says I instigated, and she told me it was a mutual fight. pic.twitter.com/rCQZyntjSY — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 1, 2023

“My neck is scraped, my nose is cut, and I have a bit of a bruise and tenderness on my right cheek bone from a punch during that second assault and my back is spasming,” Elston told the Canadian conservative outlet Rebel News.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) responded lackadaisically, with one officer telling Elston: “I think it’s best not to incite violence right now.” Other footage published by Rebel News shows the officer blaming Elston for his own assault, alleging that his presence was “forcing his opinion on people.” In one videoed conversation, the officer seems to be smiling — the second assault took place while police were present.

I showed this officer footage of @BillboardChris getting physically assaulted 3 TIMES and she says that HE incited violence by wearing his sign…

Badge number 3081 of the VPD…she wouldn’t tell me her name… pic.twitter.com/NcGJtdaHW5 — Dan Dicks (@DanDicksPFT) April 1, 2023

According to one video, the officer told Elston that his injury was the result of a “mutual consensual fight” and that he had “the right not to be here.” In response to an online backlash resulting from viral videos of the assault, the Vancouver Police Department now says they will be conducting a (belated) investigation, although once again, mainstream media coverage seemed to blame the “anti-trans protestors.”

— Article continues below Petition — Perverted "Burlesque for Babies" drag shows should be made illegal Show Petition Text 11625 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition With Drag Queens now targeting babies in a quest to normalize their degeneracy, it's time for our lawmakers to ensure children in society are legally protected from this grooming. SIGN: Drag Shows for children must be outlawed Drag queens do sexual themed performances in front of a baby who then hands them cash tips with the mom’s help pic.twitter.com/ywEAFy5Uhg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2023 "Burlesque for Babies" is the latest depraved iteration of the Drag Queen Story Hours that have targeted children across the western world. This involves woke parents taking their babies and toddlers to watch grown men, invariably wearing high-heels, make-up and little else, dance inappropriately for attention, gratification, money and grooming. If you don't believe us, just watch what this pro-LGBT commentator has to say (WARNING - graphic content): This is nothing less than grooming - an attempt by perverted men to sexualize children with erotic dancing. SIGN & SHARE: Lawmakers must end the grooming of children by Drag Queens How else can we describe half-naked men “twerking” in front of babies, if not by calling it "grooming"? Aside from the degenerate men wanting to sexually perform for children, the other major culprits are of course the parents who bring their children to see them, tacitly endorsing the bondage outfits and overt perversion to allow these drag queens fulfill their sadomasochistic dreams with children. Any adult who wants to be naked, or close to naked, in front of children is an immediate threat to young people, which is why lawmakers must do everything to combat this degeneracy before it's normalized. Normalization is, of course, the goal of the LGBTQ movement, and that's why we have to push back now. SIGN: "Burlesque for Babies" and Drag shows for kids must be outlawed Please SHARE this petition with as many people as possible before we send it to your politicians. MORE INFORMATION: 'Perverted and depraved': Drag queen shows for babies in the UK draws widespread condemnation - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

This isn’t the first time Elston has experienced violence from trans activists for speaking out. His billboards, featuring slogans such as “Children Can’t Consent to Puberty Blockers,” are now famous, and in 2021 he was mobbed by trans activists in Montreal who bloodied his face and broke his arm for “transphobia.” If the roles had been reversed — if it had been a trans activists who had his arm broken while protesting for “sex change” surgeries for children — it would have been headline news for a week, and would likely have resulted in formal statements from the prime minister and opposition leaders.

Elston, who has been heroically willing to face violence to speak the truth about the transgender agenda in public for years now, is yet another example of how the transgender movement responds to opposition. In the past two weeks, we’ve seen a woman get mobbed and fear for her life in New Zealand; a man get viciously attacked multiple times in Canada; six people get murdered at a Christian school in what was very likely an anti-Christian hate crime in the United States. And yet, only one storyline is permitted in the mainstream media: that of a transgender “community” allegedly under siege.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











