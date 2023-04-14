Trans radicals are now beating and killing people who disagree with them. Where does this end?

(LifeSiteNews) — We seem to be at a flashpoint in the transgender culture wars. Long-threatened violence is now becoming real, and people have been murdered. “Scott” Newgent, a biological woman who regrets “transitioning” and now campaigns against the trans agenda (you might recognize Newgent from Matt Walsh’s documentary What is A Woman?), told me on the podcast this week that violence has been inevitable for some time. Walsh also noted during a roundtable discussion that although he cannot get into specifics for security reasons, he believes more violence is coming.

We still have not seen the manifesto of the trans shooter who murdered three children and three adults at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, but we all know why LGBT groups immediately put out press releases demanding that it be suppressed. This mass shooting happened a mere week after a feminist speaker was mobbed and assaulted in New Zealand by trans activists; more recently, activist Chris Elston was physically assaulted in Vancouver by trans activists. These incidents — and others — have been reported individually by the press, but journalists have declined to notice a pattern.

But the stories keep coming. Consider this report, from Andy Ngo, who noted that “Portland media and police still refuse to mention the suspect accused of brutally murdering a cab driver on Easter Sunday is trans.” Only Fox covered the story:

There’s also the disturbing story of the “transgender” Florida school teacher currently “transitioning” from male to female while (unsurprisingly) grappling with mental illness. Despite allegedly threatening to “shoot the kids” and then himself, this teacher is still in the classroom — despite complaints from parents who are understandably fearful.

Swimmer Riley Gaines, a former competitor of “transgender” swimmer William “Lia” Thomas, the man competing in female swim meets, has also faced violence for protesting against the unfairness of having biological males compete against women. During a speech at San Francisco State University last month, Gaines, a 12-time All-American champion, was “ambushed and physically hit” by a mob of trans activists, with a crowd of cops having to rush her to safety. The trans activists screamed at her as the police surrounded Gaines, shouting “Why are you running?” and “Yeah you f___g transphobic bitch” and “You crying!”

The mob had to be blocked by security and staff. Gaines had to be taken to a safe room.

These are examples just from the last four weeks. Are every one of these incidents isolated and disconnected? Or does all of this violence — in most cases, explicitly directed at those who dissent from transgender ideology — indicate that the transgender culture wars are becoming very real? If this much violence was perpetrated by the sorts of vile racists that showed up in Charlottesville in 2017 — and in open defense of a specific ideology — the press would be rightfully noting a very worrisome trajectory and concerned about what might happen next.

The reality is that many trans activists genuinely believe that opposition to their chosen identities constitutes “erasure” or even “genocide.” They have “killed” their previous identities, which is why it is considered “violence” to refer to them by their birth name, which trans activists refer to as their “dead name.” Declining to participate in the construction of their new identity by opposing sex changes for kids, or using new “preferred pronouns,” or permitting gender-confused males into female spaces, is considered to be an attack on this new identity equivalent to actual violence. In response, we are seeing some trans activists believe that violence is an appropriate and proportionate response.

In some cases, this means mobbing women who dare to oppose them, like Posie Parker in New Zealand or Riley Gaines in California. Sometimes, it means a shooter gunning down children at a Christian school.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

