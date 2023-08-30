Transgender activists are full of cruel disregard for the concerns of women and girls

(LifeSiteNews) — One of the key characteristics of transgender activists and their supporters is a complete and cruel contempt for the experiences of girls and women. I’ve covered what feels like countless examples in this space over the past half-decade or so, and the story is nearly always similar: girls speak out against men in their spaces; trans activists shout them down, call them “privileged,” make racist accusations about “white girls,” and mock their fears of sexual assault. In many instances, even their actual cited experiences of sexual assault are scorned.

I’m not merely “nut-picking” examples of the worst behavior here. I once posted a video of a teenage girl fighting to hold back tears after her school board voted to allow trans-identifying males into her changeroom. She wasn’t a bigot, she explained. She just didn’t want a male to see her naked.

The video (posted to Twitter) got millions of views, and trans activists rushed to laugh at her fears and tears and call her vile names. The only good thing about the ugly pile-on was that they were letting their masks slip in public and we could all see who they are.

READ: Rock legend Alice Cooper slams ‘absurd’ transgender ‘fad’ targeting young children

But to the majority of progressives, none of that seems to matter. Consider this recent story from Reduxx:

A sorority at the University of Wyoming will be forced to accommodate a 6’2 trans-identified male after the State’s District Court rejected a suit brought by six of the female members. Women from Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG) sued the national leadership of their sorority after expressing discomfort with the presence of Artemis Langford. Despite hearing testimony from the women, some of whom stated Langford had ‘watched’ them undress with an erection, Judge Alan Johnson dismissed the case of Westenbroek v. Kappa Kappa Gamma Fraternity on August 25. Johnson stated that re-defining ‘woman’ to include males was ‘Kappa Kappa Gamma’s bedrock right as a private, voluntary organization – and one this Court may not invade.’ In his decision, Johnson wrote: ‘The University of Wyoming chapter voted to admit – and, more broadly, a sorority of hundreds of thousands approved – Langford. With its inquiry beginning and ending there, the Court will not define ‘woman’ today. The delegate of a private, voluntary organization interpreted ‘woman,’ otherwise undefined in the non-profit’s bylaws, expansively; this Judge may not invade Kappa Kappa Gamma’s freedom of expressive association and inject the circumscribed definition Plaintiffs urge.’

Back in the 1990s, a frat boy calling himself a girl to get access to naked sorority girls would be the plot of a predictable, raunchy campus comedy. Now not even the judge is in on the joke. The sorority, unfortunately for the girls, states in its 2018 “Guide for Supporting our LGBTQIA+ Members” that there can be no discrimination against “individuals who identify as women,” and Langford fits the bill. Langford weighs 260 pounds and has access to the KKG sorority house, which can bunk up to fifty women (and Langford, presumably).

READ: 86% of people in Saskatchewan support new parental rights policy on gender in schools: poll

Predictably, members have spotted him lurking about, watching them. Other times, he asked them questions about their breast size. His Tinder profile indicates that he is “sexually interested in women,” which unfortunately became obvious frequently.

It is actually surprising that the lawsuit even got off the ground. In May, a judge banned the women from suing anonymously, and one girl backed out, likely fearing the sort of reprisal young women always face when speaking out about the invasion of their private spaces by trans-identifying men. Langford, on the other hand, was initially granted anonymity. In this upside-down world, a tall, strapping male must be protected from young women who object to him watching them changing and getting aroused. As one sorority member told Megyn Kelly: “It is really uncomfortable. Some of the girls have been sexually assaulted or harassed. Some girls live in constant fear in our home.” The sorority leadership called this fear “frivolous” and stated that the lawsuit was launched for “political purposes.”

Not even that gaslighting was enough. In an attempt to defend Langford, local outlet Wyofile “sympathetically profiled Langford and attempted to portray the women’s objections in the sorority house as homophobic, asserting that his declared sexual interest in women qualified him as being ‘gay.’” Langford’s lawyer stated that the girls’ fears were “causing harm to Artemis and other trans people.”

The transgender movement is many things. But even after the #MeToo movement and decades of progress on issues of sexual assault, the primary characteristic of these activists is their misogynistic cruelty.

READ: 67% of Americans oppose men competing in women’s sports, poll finds

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











