Transgender activists are losing the fight over boys playing in girls’ sports

(LifeSiteNews) — There are few policy positions Americans agree on more wholeheartedly than keeping trans-identifying males out of female sports. According to Gallup , 90% of Republicans agree with this sentiment, 72% of independents, and 69% of U.S. adults overall. A New York Times/Ipsos poll put support even higher, at nearly 80% and a whopping 67% of Democrats.

The polls have done nothing to decrease trans activist extremism on the issue. If anything, many Democratic politicians are merely doubling down (in part, no doubt, due to the growing number of Democrat pols who identify as LGBT themselves ).

But House candidate Christina Bohannan is likely displeased to have her views from several years ago resurface as she tries to flip one of the nation’s most competitive Congressional seats in Iowa. During a 2021 legislative forum, Bohannan condemned a Republican proposal to bar trans-identifying males from female sports. Bohannan was running for the House; this is her third attempt to unseat Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

“(Republicans are) introducing these bills and making these comments to try to make a point,” Bohannan stated. “And I think even that is really damaging to people and sends a very bad message about our state that’s going to make the state look like a backwater.” The following year, GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a ban on biological males in female sports, thus transforming Iowa into Bohannan’s “backwater.”

Fox News noted that this isn’t the first time Bohannan has condemned her state; in fact, she appears to resent Iowa for not resembling California or New York. She claimed that Iowa would be viewed as “this backwards state that doesn’t understand there are things like systemic racism” if the state banned DEI training and public schools and universities (that, too, passed). Bohannan was a prominent supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 2026 Congressional race will be close, and Republicans were delighted at being handed yet another gift by Bohannan. “Liberal Christina Bohannan didn’t just vote against protecting girls’ sports, she mocked Iowans for standing up for women and girls,” said Emily Tuttle, spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee. “Bohannan has made it clear she’s for they/them, not Iowa families.”

Trans activist extremism was also on display on Tuesday night when the co-owner of the WNBA team Seattle Storm melted down at two young fans who showed up at Climate Pledge Arena for the home game against Indiana Fever wearing shirts from XX-XY Athletics (a brand that advocates for sex-based categories in sports) and a sign thanking Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham for her stand against males in female sports.

Cunningham caused controversy recently — and garnered praise — by stating that she wants to “protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.” Asked about the comments by reporters, Cunningham was firm. “I said what I said,” she stated. “I think it’s kind of common sense. And I think I’ll always believe in that. I think it’s really important to protect children, and that’s little girls who are also involved in that category. I stand on what I said.”

Cunningham’s comments have become a literal rallying point because she is one of the few in the WNBA to stake a public position; a second rally hosted by grateful fans is scheduled for the the Fever’s game against the Portland Fire on Friday night in Portland.

In Seattle, however, two 16-year-olds sitting courtside and holding a sign thanking Cuningham “for speaking up for girls” triggered a furious meltdown from Celeste Keaton, a minority co-owner of the Storm. Keaton approached them, called them “f____g insane,” yelled “how dare you come here and pull this sh*t?” and added, insincerely and blasphemously, that “I hope Jesus can forgive you for what sin you’ve done.” One of the girls was reduced to tears.

The Storm issued a public apology on Tuesday, called the incident “truly embarrassing of the co-owner,” and then confirmed that Keaton had been handed an undisclosed fine and that she was banned from the Storm’s next five home games.

Cunningham expressed her support for the girls on X. “I truly believe there is a safe space and love for EVERYBODY,” she wrote . “Biological girls, biological boys, trans women, and trans men. Everyone is welcome at my table! You can disagree and still be kind. Bravo to those girls for standing up for what they believe. You’ll be hearing from me soon … yay for gifts. Truly embarrassing of the co-owner. Unfortunately shows the type of leader she is.”

Trans activists are losing the fight to force trans-identifying males into female sports; they have already lost the public. Christina Bohannan may think the state she hopes to represent is a “backwater” and Celeste Keaton may rage and swear at teenage girls thanking a young woman for standing up for girls like them, but Sophie Cunningham’s team is winning — and it looks like, this time, the girls can’t be stopped.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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