Transgender activists are using the power of the state to enforce their perverse ideology

(LifeSiteNews) — Under the transgender regime, women must say that men are women. If they do not, they will be punished. That is not hyperbole. It is the state of affairs when transgender premises are incorporated into our criminal justice system. Let me provide a few recent examples.

Earlier this year, the famous best-selling French feminist author, journalist, and social media influencer Dora Moutot got hauled into court for the fictitious crime of “misgendering” a male journalist who identifies as a woman.

That, incidentally, is a perfect microcosm of the gaslighting we are witnessing. Moutot correctly “gendered” her opponent, by identifying him as a man. But she is being charged with “misgendering.” The brazenness of the deceit – and the use of the legal system to enforce submission to this deceit – is all part of it. Moutot is being charged for doing the thing she would have been doing had she acceded to their demands.

Moutot isn’t the only one. Social worker Louise Chivers of Northamptonshire, a social worker, found herself blacklisted this year for insisting that Dylan Mulvaney is a gay man. The fact that Mulvaney is a man is what makes the process so humiliating. Again, a woman is being told she must live by lies – that she must admit that a man is actually a woman. Because she will not, she must face consequences.

Those consequences can be dire. A Norwegian feminist is actually facing jailtime for making a simple, truthful statement to a man insisting he was a woman: “You are a man. You cannot be a mother. To normalize the idea that men can be mothers is a defined form of discrimination against women.”

Reduxx, an independent news outlet consistently exposing the extremism of the transgender movement, has recently reported a new example. Louise Elliot, a Hobart City Council Member in Tasmania, is being investigated by the Anti-Discrimination Commissioner for the crime of “inciting hatred” after she stated that “trans women are men.” The expensive investigation, initiated by the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal, could order Elliot to publicly apologize to men who identify as women and pay a fine of up to $4,000.

Elliot uttered her heresy at a Let Women Speak demonstration in March, where she gave a speech in which she stated that “trans women are trans women and remain biological man,” adding that:

While the majority of men are decent, kind and caring people, men present an inherent danger to women. The vast majority of sex offenders and violence perpetrators are men. It is completely understandable that women would want spaces for females only, especially vulnerable spaces like changerooms, toilets, and showers. It is absolute insanity that we have a law that allows a man to at 10 a.m. declare he’s a woman and by 11 a.m. be sharing changerooms and showers with young girls.

For that, she “received a letter from the Tasmanian Anti-Discrimination Commissioner (ADC) informing her that they had received a complaint about her statements and had opened an investigation into her activities for ‘inciting hatred’ under the Tasmanian Anti-Discrimination Act.” The unknown complainant also objected to Elliot stating that males in female spaces were uniquely threatening because “You cannot be raped with a penis if there is no penis present.” Last month, it was ruled that Elliot’s case will head to a tribunal inquiry.

“If it is found that I have incited hatred with these accurate, factual, and true statements, then I won’t be standing for that. And I know that the majority of Australians don’t believe the truth can be hate. So, we will absolutely be taking it all the way to the High Court, because this is a massive overreach on our implied right to freedom of belief, freedom of expression, political communication, and we need to defend that,” Elliot told the press. “The threshold for inciting hatred needs to be really high. It can’t be just because someone is offended. What really gets me is that it’s our taxpayer money that is funding this attack on freedom of speech.”

Elliot, of course, is being forced to cover her own legal fees to defend herself from this farcical investigation – costs that will likely run to $100,000. She is crowdfunding her support, and is facing harassment from her colleagues and condemnation from politicians – although she says the support from ordinary people is overwhelming. Elliot may not be convicted – but the process is the punishment.

Trans activists insist that “misgendering” is hateful and must be illegal. The reality, however, is that they are attempting to make “misgendering” mandatory by forcing people to call men women and vice versa.

