Transgender activists forced to rethink strategy as American voters reject their agenda

(LifeSiteNews) — The LGBT movement’s internal struggle session continues as they grapple with the rejection of their agenda during the U.S. elections and the fact that the many Americans’ votes against the Democrats in an explicit rejection of the transgender movement specifically. On November 26, even the New York Times published a column titled “Transgender Activists Question the Movement’s Confrontational Approach.”

The article begins:

To get on the wrong side of transgender activists is often to endure their unsparing criticism. After a Democratic congressman defended parents who expressed concern about transgender athletes competing against their young daughters, a local party official and ally compared him to a Nazi “cooperator” and a group called “Neighbors Against Hate” organized a protest outside his office. When J.K. Rowling said that denying any relationship between sex and biology was “deeply misogynistic and regressive,” a prominent L.G.B.T.Q. group accused her of betraying “real feminism.” A few angry critics posted videos of themselves burning her books. When the Biden administration convened a call with L.G.B.T.Q. allies last year to discuss new limits on the participation of transgender student athletes, one activist fumed on the call that the administration would be complicit in “genocide” of transgender youth, according to two people with knowledge of the incident.

READ: Transgender movement has overplayed its hand and the world is finally getting wise to it

Well, yes – all that, and more. While political allies treated them with kid gloves, trans activists falsely claimed that they were being targeted and murdered and insisted that all of society be reoriented around their personal identities, or else.

The fact that voters have responded to this by telling them to take their agenda and shove it has hurt their feelings, enraged them, and even led to a little introspection. Not because they think anything they said was wrong, mind you – they still think their opponents are genocide-perpetrating anti-trans Nazis, and the Times makes this clear (although it isn’t the point of their report).

No, LGBT activists are looking for a change in tactics. According to the Times, some LGBT activists – by no means all – wonder if perhaps their “language policing” and their push for an agenda most people are uncomfortable with was the wrong political strategy, especially in light of the fact that they are losing ground rather than gaining it:

The public does not appear to be growing more empathetic to the transgender cause. Fewer Americans today than two years ago say they support some of the rights that L.G.B.T.Q. activists have pushed for, like allowing children to undergo gender transition treatment, according to the Public Religion Research Institute. And multiple recent polls have found that a considerable majority of Americans believe advocacy for transgender rights has gone “too far.”

A number of activists noted that trans advocates should follow the script used by those who fought for same-sex “marriage” – first non-discrimination, then civil unions, then marriage – from one step to the next. In other words, your current demand is always a stepping stone to your next demand, a halfway house, not the destination.

This is an important point to note – when trans activists begin stating that they “just” want this or that, people should realize that they do not “just” want anything other than the total transition of our entire society along their ideological lines, enforced by law and law enforcement, including compelled speech.

Trans activists are realizing that they may have tried to boil the frog too fast, but they have certainly not altered their plans to boil the frog. They still think men presenting as women are women – they would just like the transgender movement to present as normal for a bit so that people can relax.

They still want to force you to affirm their identity, they just want to wait until they have enough support that they can do so without backlash the next time around. So, when their new messaging predictably rolls out, remember that this isn’t a new identity. It is a new strategy. They may get more patient, but they will not be less radical.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share











