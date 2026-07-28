Transgender ‘Care Bears’? The LGBT campaign to sexualize childhood has reached the toy box

A taxpayer-funded exhibit claiming some Care Bears are ‘transgender’ is the latest example of activists repurposing childhood icons to normalize gender ideology for the next generation.

(LifeSiteNews) — In yet another attempt to sexualize childhood, a taxpayer-funded group in the U.K. has claimed that “some teddy bears are transgender,” according to a report from the Telegraph.

The Villiers Revealed Project, developed by Culture Leicestershire and supported by public funding from Council England, has launched an exhibit on the famous “Care Bears” characters. The Care Bears were created in 1981 by the American Greetings card company, and swiftly became culturally ubiquitous. The group is claiming that the Care Bears are “a symbol for the LGBTQIA+ community” because some of the characters are “transgender or gender fluid.”

According to Culture Leicestershire, the exhibit aims to promote “trans narratives erased by colonialism,” and states that the “Funshine” Care Bear character is an LGBT symbol because it has been both a male and female toy over the years and “having a character like Funshine who transitions, with a positive characterization, sends a strong message to those going through a similar change.”

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This is obviously nonsense, but it is profoundly sinister nonsense. Claiming that children’s teddy bear characters being labeled differently is analogous to putting children on puberty blockers or subjecting them to hormone therapy or sex change “treatments” is to lie about what an apparent “transition” entails. Using children’s toys as props to push gender ideology is obviously repulsive. At least, it used to be.

Indeed, the exhibit claims that Care Bears “disrupt gender norms through their expression of their true selves but are accepted regardless.” (Yes, they’re talking about children’s toys.) For good measure, the exhibition also claims that mermaids – the mythical fairytale creatures – are also LGBT icons, because their “genitalia is not visible, and therefore is irrelevant to their gender expression.”

For those not following this logic: According to this exhibit, mermaids – who are half-fish, half-human – are like trans-identifying people, because trans-identifying people believe their genitalia are “irrelevant to their gender expression,” which is why, according to the LGBT movement, we now have women who have penises. This might be a good time to remind everyone that this exhibit was funded in part by taxpayer dollars, and was hosted at the Melton Carnegie Museum.

This comes on the heels of the recent news out of Minnesota, where “trans dolls” are being rolled out for primary children. “First-of-their-kind transgender dolls – complete with removable genitalia – will debut in some Minnesota classrooms this fall to kids as young as 4 years old,” the New York Post reported. “The paper dolls, with gender-neutral names like ‘Sam,’ ‘Rory,’ ‘Avery’ and ‘Parker,’ have removable internal and external genitals, along with more than 100 interchangeable pieces of clothing, accessories and hairstyles – like a trans Mr./Mrs. Potato Head.”

Other companies have gotten in on the game. The legendary toy company Mattel launched a “gender-neutral” doll with explicit LGBT marketing a few years back: “Mattel’s first promotional spot for the $29.99 product features a series of kids who go by various pronouns – him, her, them, xem – and the slogan ‘A doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in.’” In case you’re wondering, “xem” is an LGBT “neopronoun.”

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The LGBT movement has been engaged in explicit marketing to kids for years. LGBT characters are inserted into children’s TV shows and movies, from Disney films to a post-transition transgender beaver with double mastectomy chest scars on Blue’s Clues. Drag queens don’t just want to march or perform in adult nightclubs, they want to read to kids in kindergarten classes and public libraries.

LGBT activists don’t want people to leave them alone; they want their values taught to other people’s children in schools from primary through graduation. That’s why you’re hearing about transgender and non-binary Care Bears. You probably saw them as children’s characters. Culture Leicestershire saw them as an opportunity to evangelize.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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