‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ declaration on Easter was a deliberate attack on Christianity

LGBT activists openly mock Christianity while claiming to be persecuted, despite their wicked cause being consistently defended by the country’s most powerful institutions.

(LifeSiteNews) — Over the weekend, we once again witnessed one of the LGBT movement’s key strategies in action. First, a major assault on intergenerational norms is conducted. Then, people respond with upset and outrage. Those responding are then accused of engaging in a “culture war” for daring to notice that anything has changed; the change itself, it is asserted, is normal. Lather, rinse, repeat.

Thus, we saw President Joseph R. Biden, LGBT activist and alleged Catholic, declare Easter Sunday to be “Transgender Day of Visibility.” A call to endorse a radical and wicked ideology which advocates the mutilation of children on the day Christians commemorate the resurrection of the Lord Jesus is an obvious provocation, but the press hastened to insist that the “Transgender Day of Visibility” was there first, actually. Former CNN anchor Brian Stelter posted a long thread explaining that we always celebrate transgender ideology on March 31, and Politico summarized the collective coverage with the title: “Sunday marks both Easter and the Transgender Day of Visibility. Cue the culture war.”

READ: Survey shows growing number of people are leaving organized religions over LGBT disputes

As Rod Dreher noted, it would be nice to have a transgender day of invisibility, for a change. The LGBT movement is front and centre in the culture constantly while insisting that they are the constant victims of persecution (or, in the case of trans activists, “genocide”). Meanwhile, LGBT activists are open about their contempt for the Christianity that once formed the foundation of the West. Derek Webb, the formerly Christian musician, posted a photo of a pink sticky note to X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “oh happy day of trans visibility.” The note reads: “She is he/him, indeed!” Responding to that blasphemy, of course, triggered accusations of “culture war.”

In a move reminiscent of Andrew Cuomo lighting up the spire of One World Trade Center to celebrate legalizing abortion until birth in 2019, Governor Kathy Hochul ordered thirteen landmarks including the Empire State Plaza, Niagara Falls, and One World Trade Center be lit up in “pink, white and light blue” to mark the new transgender holiday, as well. “I am proud of the strength transgender New Yorkers display every day and want to make one thing clear: you are always welcome in New York. You are loved,” Hochul announced.

This is, I repeat, a deliberate strategy, and a deliberate provocation. Joe Biden is an old man. Old enough to know better. Old enough, in fact, to remember a much different America. Biden was born in 1942. In 1956, when he was fourteen, the New York City skyline was lit up with the three crosses of Calvary for Easter Sunday. The press photograph is a snapshot of a different time:

How they lit NYC for Easter in 1956. Crosses along Lower Manhattan Skyline, New York. The Three Crosses of Calvary… pic.twitter.com/lxpCA4fNHa — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) March 29, 2024

News coverage at the time described it this way:

Huge crosses, formed by lighted windows, blaze above New York’s skyline as part of an Easter display in Manhattan’s financial district. This scene, photographed from the roof of the Municipal Building, features 150-foot-high crosses in the City Services Co., City Bank Farmers Trust Co., and the Forty Wall Street Corp. buildings.

According to progressive politicians and their press allies, however, noticing the epochal shift between New York City illuminating skyscrapers with the crosses of Calvary and the New York governor ordering landmarks lit up to celebrate cross-dressing men, gender confusion, and the medicalization of confused children is creating a culture war rather than responding to the latest iteration of it.

“Transgender Day of Visibility” is a new liturgical holiday of the regime’s new state religion, and their belligerent celebration of it is an endorsement of the premises of transgender ideology – the precepts of that new faith.

That is happening, and you are not crazy for noticing it.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

