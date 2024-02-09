‘Transgender’ daycare worker who abused baby girl avoids prison time

A 'transgender' male identifying as female and going by the name of Maria Childers 'has reached a plea deal after being charged with sexually abusing a baby and will avoid prison so long as he meets certain conditions.' Childers worked in a daycare.

PADUCAH, Kentucky (LifeSiteNews) —As many commentators have already noted, it’s always the ones you most suspect.

Once again, the feminist outlet Reduxx has broken a horrifying story about another trans-identifying pedophile abusing a child—this time an infant—and essentially getting away with it. (As a side note here, Reduxx is doing consistently phenomenal investigative journalism on the trans movement—it’s usually awful and depressing stuff, but very well-reported.)

According to Reduxx, a male identifying as female and going by the name of Maria Childers “has reached a plea deal after being charged with sexually abusing a baby and will avoid prison so long as he meets certain conditions.” Unsurprisingly, Childers, who actually worked in daycare, “hired a prominent trans activist lawyer to represent him in the sickening case.”

Reduxx had previously reported on Childers’ arrest last February, when one of Childers’ co-workers at the daycare sent an anonymous tip to the Department of Community Based Services alleging that Childers had made “inappropriate comments towards an infant while changing the child’s diaper, and touching the baby inappropriately” in November of 2022. Since their December report, Reduxx has obtained the court records of the complaint, “which showed that he was accused of both physical and sexual abuse while employed at the daycare.”

READ: German ecumenical pro-LGBT group admits to having promoted pedophilia in the past

Reduxx provides the details of the sexual abuse, but I do not want to include any of the specifics here. Suffice it to say that the details contained in the report linked above are gut-wrenching, especially when considering that they were perpetrated against an infant girl—Childers claimed, when questioned by a daycare worker who saw what was happening and noticed the infant’s distress, that “she likes it” and that the abuse “made her day.” This reported incident brought both a case worker and a police officer from the Paducah Police Department to the daycare on February 8 of last year, where they were able to confirm the allegations.

From Reduxx:

While Childers was reported to management at the Academy, he was only given a “write up”…After being taken to the police station for questioning, Childers initially claimed he had not changed the infant’s diaper at all. He later admitted to having done so after an officer presented him with evidence in the form of a text that he had sent to the daycare’s director confirming the baby’s diaper had been changed. He then tried to deny he had ever said anything inappropriate, but admitted he often said things that were “taken out of context.” Childers was placed under arrest and charged with one count of 1st Degree Sexual Abuse of a Victim Under 12 and three counts of 1st Degree Criminal Abuse of a Child Under 12. He was then booked at the McCracken County Jail…While Childers was initially marked as a “male” by both police and the jail, internal documents obtained by Reduxx reveal that his recorded sex was later switched to “female” by the McCracken County Jail.

A month after being charged, Childers retained the trans activist lawyer Madison Leach, a male “who began identifying as a ‘woman’ seven years ago” and “was the first openly transgender candidate to seek public office in western Kentucky,” running as a Democrat for the Calloway County attorney seat. He has a long track record of trans activism; his decision to represent an alleged pedophile guilty of horrific abuse against babies should place that activism in context. One of Leach’s first moves was to object to the fact that Childers “did not have access to estrogen while in solitary confinement at McCracken Country Jail” and to file for a reduction of Childers’ bond.

Despite the fact that Childers is a dangerous child abuser, Leach won, and Childers had his bond reduced from $100,000 to a miniscule $5,000 surety, which thankfully included “no contact with children.” The pedophile was then released from police custody last month—and it gets far, far worse. On January 29, “Childers struck an apparent deal with prosecutors” in which he would plead guilty and consequently “his charge of 1st Degree Sexual Abuse of a Victim Under 12 was amended to Class A Misdemeanour Sexual Misconduct, and the remaining abuse charges dropped.”

According to Reduxx, Childers received a 12-month penalty but Judge Joseph Roark “withheld sentencing and imposed a conditional discharge for 6 months”—if Childers obeys the court conditions for a half year, he will serve no prison time. In fact, he may not even receive a criminal record, meaning that future employers will not know that he is a dangerous pedophile guilty of sexually abusing at least one infant girl. This, it seems, is justice in America in 2024—a man calling himself a woman can abuse a child, secure a trans activist lawyer who is also a man identifying as a woman, and that lawyer can get him essentially set free once again, while the entire time the courts, the cops, and the press refer to both men as women.

READ: President of Canadian LGBT ‘pride’ group charged with sex crimes against children

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











