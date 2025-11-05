‘Transgender’ Democrat convicted of sex crimes against children

Barry Laughton, who now goes by 'Stacie,' was hailed as the first 'transgender' politician elected to public office in the United States in 2012.

(LifeSiteNews) — A “transgender” Democrat lawmaker from New Hampshire pleaded guilty to federal charges of sexual exploitation of children in a Boston court on Monday, November 3.

Barry Laughton, who now goes by “Stacie,” was hailed as the first “transgender” politician elected to public office in the United States in 2012; he promptly resigned after a previous conviction for credit card fraud was published by the press. From 2020 to 2022, he served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, identifying as a woman. He resigned in 2022 after being arrested for stalking.

In addition to that lengthy rap sheet—he was also charged with making a bomb threat in 2015—Laughton was arrested on June 22, 2023, on four counts of distributing child abuse material. The following month, he was also charged with aiding and abetting in the sexual exploitation of children. The then-41-year-old Democrat had asked his then-partner, Lindsay Groves, to send explicit photos of small children at the daycare where she worked.

Groves was working at a daycare in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, when she took the nude photos of children; Laughton got the images while he was serving “as the state and country’s first-ever transgender person elected to state legislature.” The images, along with around 2,500 vile messages about them, included four “sexually explicit” photos of children between the ages of three and five, and were taken between May 2022 and June 2023.

Both Laughton—wrongly identified in public press coverage as a woman—and his girlfriend Groves will be sentenced in February, with both expected to receive up to 30 years in prison. The Daily Mail reported that when Groves first appeared in court, “chaos erupted” as parents of the couple’s victims vented their rage; one mother, in tears, screamed that: “I want to [expletive] kill that [expletive]! You need to rot in jail!”

Laughton, predictably, has blamed his long history of crime on “mental illness”—but he is still respectfully treated as a woman despite the fact that his delusional belief that he is not a man is a mental illness. Laughton is not just male, he is obviously male. Nobody seeing him—a heavyset, middle-aged, balding man—would ever confuse him for a woman, despite the smear of lipstick he frequently wore in a half-hearted attempt to “present” as female. The fact the press and the courts still treat him as if he is a woman is frankly ludicrous. Calling Laughton a “she” is an Emperor’s New Clothes scenario.

In fact, in spite of President Donald Trump’s Day One executive order purging gender ideology from government and mandating that trans-identifying males be classified and incarcerated correctly by biological sex, LGBT-captured institutions have been slow to change course. A trans-identifying man who murdered his mother by stabbing her over fifty times was recently identified as a “female” prisoner by the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons was recently ordered to provide an imprisoned trans-identifying pedophile with both feminizing voice therapy and laser hair removal.

Even worse, a female inmate was “brutally assaulted” in a Washington prison by a trans-identifying male pedophile recently; mentally ill violent men, many of whom were convicted of violent sex crimes, are still being locked up with women who cannot escape them. “Stacie” Laughton, who holds the distinction of being the first major “transgender” lawmaker elected in America, will no doubt also attempt to get locked up with the ladies.

Gender ideology is not only false; it makes those who accept it stupid. The challenge from Laughton and other Democrats is simple and bold: Who are you going to believe—us, or your lying eyes?

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share











