Transgender ideology has made children less safe from sex predators

'Samantha' Norris is apparently not guilty of exposing himself to children—but is likely guilty of creating child pornography. If you believe that story, I’ve got a bridge to sell you.

(LifeSiteNews) — A recent story from the Daily Mail provides yet another example of what seems to be a consistent trend: a trans-identifying male engaging in pedophilic public perversion. From report:

A charity shop worker who is transitioning to become a woman has been cleared of flashing ‘her penis’ at two children but has been told she faces prison for child pornography offences. Samantha Norris was alleged to have deliberately exposed herself in front of two 11-year-old girls and ‘glorying’ in her nakedness as they walked past her house in Ringwood, Hampshire, in July 2023.

Again, stories like this have become common. (If you doubt that and have a strong stomach, you can read other recent examples here, here, here, here, here, or here.) Norris informed the court that he was a nudist who spent much time “habitually naked” at home, and that the little girls were obviously “spying” on him and “taunting” him. He was acquitted of four charges of “engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child” and two of indecent exposure at Southampton Court.

However, Norris could still face jailtime for “admitting to charges of making indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography after she [sic] was found not guilty of the other charges by the jury.” In short, Norris is apparently not guilty of exposing himself to children—but is likely guilty of creating child pornography. If you believe that story, I’ve got a bridge to sell you. As Charles Gabb, the prosecutor, told the jury, Norris was “definitely manipulating her penis, with these two young girls being able to see all this,” which understandably “caused alarm and an element of distress.”

Norris, for his part, accused the 11-year-old girls of “provocatively silly behavior” that was “obviously aimed to tease” and claimed that he “briefly” joined the girls in “dancing.” Norris was previously accused of “two other charges of engaging in sexual activity on the previous day,” but the judge “discharged two counts of indecent exposure because they duplicated the two remaining alleged offences.” Norris subsequently pled guilty “to three charges of making indecent images of children of categories A, B and C, one count of possessing prohibited images of children and a charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image depicting a person engaging in sexual activity with an animal.”

There are a few things to note about this case. First, the extent to which transgender ideology has made a joke of the Western legal system. Simply to prosecute this man, the prosecutor had to refer to Norris as a “she” and use, with a straight face, the phrase “her penis.” The jury had to nod and accept all of this. This male predator is a female because he says so; thus his penis is a girl penis. Everyone involved in the trial had to participate in what was, in effect, an enormous charade: the judge, the jury, the prosecutor, and the defence attorney. At least some of those in the courtroom likely think this is bunk, but institutional acceptance of transgender ideology has forced people to “live by lies.”

Secondly, the press coverage of this trial also obediently used the required phrasing. Throughout their report, the Daily Mail referred to Norris as a “she”—although interestingly, they chose to put quotation marks around “her penis.” Of course, if they accept that Norris is a “she,” they must accept that the story is about “her penis.” Transgender ideology is totalizing, and it transforms whatever it touches—including language. Perhaps the prosecutor didn’t have a choice in the language he used to refer to Norris as he sought to put a predator behind bars. The Mail certainly had a choice in how to cover the story, and those sneaky quotation marks indicate that perhaps at least one editor was making a nod towards sanity.

Norris, anyhow, remains behind bars pending sentencing and an examination of how big a threat he poses to the community. It’s always the ones you suspect.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

