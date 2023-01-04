Transgender ideology will continue its totalitarian bullying until Europeans decide they’ve had enough

A lesbian filmmaker and actress is under investigation in Norway on criminal hate speech charges because she stated, 'It’s just as impossible for men to become a lesbian as it is for men to become pregnant. Men are men regardless of their sexual fetishes.'

(LifeSiteNews) — I wonder how long Europeans will put up with the nakedly totalitarian aims of the transgender movement and the control it increasingly exercises over their ability to speak freely.

Vassilis Tsiartas, widely considered to be one of the greatest Greek soccer stars of all time, was convicted last fall of “transphobic” social media posts objecting to the genital mutilation of children and given a 10-month suspended prison sentence and a 5,000 euro fine due to his “public incitement” of “violence or hatred for reasons of gender identity.” It is the first such conviction in Greece.

Kellie-Jay Keen, a mother of four and feminist dissident better known as “Posey Parker,” was threatened with arrest in the United Kingdom by the Sussex Police after speaking out against transgender ideology — the police informed her that she was under investigation for a hate crime because of “words or behavior to stir up hatred on the grounds of sexual orientation.”

Also in the United Kingdom, a British veteran was arrested during the summer … over a social media post condemning the transgender movement. “Someone has been caused anxiety based on your social media post. And that is why you’re being arrested,” police told him as they put him in handcuffs.

And now — you cannot make this up — a lesbian filmmaker and actress is under investigation in Norway on criminal hate speech charges because she stated that a man cannot be a lesbian. Tonje Gjevjon was told by authorities on November 17 that her comments about trans activist Christine Jentoft on Facebook — a biological male identifying as a female — were the reason she was being investigated. Jentoft claims to be a lesbian mother, with Gjevjon responding, “It’s just as impossible for men to become a lesbian as it is for men to become pregnant. Men are men regardless of their sexual fetishes.”

Similar to cases in Greece and elsewhere, Gjevjon’s comments run afoul to a criminal code amendment passed in 2020 that added “gender identity and gender expression” as protected categories under Norway’s hate speech laws. Indeed, another woman — Christina Ellingsen — has already been accused by Jentoft under these same laws and, if found guilty of “transphobia,” could face three years in prison. Those found guilty of private remarks under these laws can be fined or jailed for a year; three years is the sentence for public comments.

Gjevjon is defiant, stating that she posted her statement on Facebook to expose the insanity of Norway’s hate speech laws, having previously called them discriminatory. “Will the equality minister take action to ensure that lesbian women’s human rights are safeguarded, by making it clear that there are no lesbians with penises, that males cannot be lesbians regardless of their gender identity, and by tidying up the mess of harmful gender polices left behind by the previous government?” she asked.

The answer, of course, is no. The late-stage sexual revolution has rejected the very categories that feminists and gay and lesbian activists fought for over decades — if gender ideology is true, after all, then both sex-based rights and same-sex attraction are simply defunct concepts. Not only is “lesbian” a meaningless category if gender fluidity is true — so is “woman” and “man.” The revolution doesn’t respect its elders, either. It doesn’t matter if someone fought on the front lines of cultural change for years—if they are unwilling to say that men can get pregnant, then it is their turn to be condemned.

This will continue until Europeans collectively decide they’ve had enough of being bullied. Harry Miller, a docker from Liverpool who was radicalized overnight when the police visited him over “transphobic” tweets, is one example of how to fight back — and how ordinary people are sick of being beaten down by the agents of transgender tolerance. And there are signs that the trans movement’s grip may be weakening. But until it breaks, expect to see more people arrested simply for saying obvious things — such as the fact that the Emperor has no clothes, and we can all see that he’s a dude.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

