‘Transgender’ influencer arrested on child molestation charges

Sidney Starr has become a LGBT reality TV figure and social media influencer going by the handle 'Transgender Diva.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Prominent transgender influencer Sidney Starr was arrested on August 2 in Hapeville, Georgia, on charges of aggravated child molestation, sodomy, and sexual battery involving a minor under 16. Starr, who is a trans-identifying man (identified in some records by the birth name Sidney Favors), was booked as a male by the Hapeville Police Department.

According to the New York Daily News, Starr is incarcerated with the “LGBTQ vulnerable population unit of the Georgia jail” because he “identified as someone who engages in a particular lifestyle.”

“Favors is being held without bond in the Fulton County Jail on charges of aggravated child molestation, sexual battery against a child under 16 and sodomy, according to jail records,” reported Atlanta News. “According to the warrants, Favors allegedly confessed to performing oral sex on a boy at the [Embassy Suites Hilton] hotel on Sunday morning, claiming the act was consensual.” Starr is 37 years old.

As a trans-identifying man, Starr has become a LGBT reality TV figure and social media influencer going by the handle “Transgender Diva.” He has appeared on Love & Hip Hop: New York, Baddies ATL, Atlanta Plastic, and featured in cameo roles on Empire and Star among others. In a 2019 episode of Unveiled, Starr mentored a 15-year-old trans-identifying boy, and described himself as a “positive role model.”

Starr has publicly advocated for permitting trans-identifying males into female-only facilities, and has also used his platform to argue for males in women’s sports, stating that it is “fair” because “we view ourselves as women, we don’t want to compete in no men’s competition… if I was a swimmer, I’m gonna compete against women, not men.” On that subject, he claimed, “there is nothing to debate.”

Starr’s arrest follows in the wake of several similar high-profile activist figures facing similar charges. Stacie-Marie Laughton, the “first openly trans lawmaker in the US,” pleaded guilty last November to horrifying sex crimes involving children. In 2024, a famous Australian transgender TikTok influencer was charged with child sexual abuse. In 2021, a popular American transgender YouTube influencer was arrested for possession of child abuse material. There are others, as well.

Starr told TMZ that he denies the allegations and plans to fight them.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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