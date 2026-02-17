‘Transgender’ man still roams free after stabbing his two children a year ago

Michael Joseph Attwood slashed his daughter's throat so badly that her esophagus was severed and yet he has remained free on bail since two days after the attack.

(LifeSiteNews) — On February 19, 2025, 35-year-old Michael Joseph Attwood — who identifies as a woman named “Alice” — stabbed his two children at home in Grande Prairie, Alberta. His son was seven. His daughter was eight. Both children were injured; the little girl’s throat was so badly slashed that her esophagus was severed, and she was airlifted to Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton and then transferred to Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary. She needed a feeding tube for several months.

In the wake of the Tumbler Ridge tragedy, Attwood’s case has again gone viral on social media due to the fact that after the stabbings he was held for psychiatric evaluation — but released on bail within a week despite outraged family members telling the media that he is extremely dangerous. In fact, Attwood publicly posted on social media about the crimes, admitting to them but insisting that they weren’t as bad as reported.

“Umm I stabbed a hole in her shoulder yes but … held it shut until EMS arrived … yes I stabbed her but I didn’t slash her like that at all,” he wrote on Facebook. “I was trying to remain optimistic given my situation that doesn’t mean i haven’t been remorseful. It sucks and I apologize. I’ll just … take my space and do my therapy.” Other posts assured his followers that he hadn’t planned to stab the kids and wanted to work on his mental health.

Shortly after Attwood was released, Grande Prairie MP and Conservative Deputy Whip Chris Warkentin released an outraged statement. “The Carney-Trudeau Liberals’ disastrous catch-and-release policies have made Canadians unsafe,” he wrote . “35-year-old Alice Michael Attwood of Grande Prairie stabbed two children on February 19, with one needing to be airlifted to the Stollery Hospital in Edmonton for emergency surgery to address the child’s severed esophagus.”

“Two days later, Attwood was free to return home and livestream himself playing video games on his YouTube channel while one of the children faces months on a feeding tube, and the remainder of the family must try to find ways to ensure their children’s safety,” he continued. “This is unacceptable. Monsters like Alice Michael Attwood should not be allowed to roam around our streets just two days after stabbing two children.”

According to the activist Billboard Chris Elston, Attwood is living out of a minivan with the slogan “Every Child Matters” near Calgary, and videos show a truly disturbed man:

Attwood, in fact, openly admits that he is a highly dangerous person — but is still permitted to roam free as he awaits a court date (which was initially scheduled for January 20 but appears to have been postponed or has not been publicly recorded):

“The crown prosecutor is only seeking a 5 1/2-year prison sentence for this psychotic man who stabbed his own children!” Elston wrote. “Total disgrace. For perspective, crown prosecutors tried to imprison the organizers of the trucker protest for 7 and 8 years.”

In Canada, of course, the mainstream press referred to the delusional Attwood by his preferred identity, identifying him as a female or, in the case of the Daily Herald Tribune, using “they/them” pronouns when referring to him. He may be free and facing only a short prison sentencing for stabbing his son and slashing his little girl’s throat, but in Canada, the media is careful to ensure that the public understands that a woman has committed these crimes, not a psychotic and dangerous man.

