‘Transgender’ man who killed his parents moved to female prison in Maine, is sexually assaulting women

(LifeSiteNews) — A bombshell report from the Sun Journal on March 4 revealed yet another transgender-identifying male predator terrorizing vulnerable female inmates in a women’s prison – this time, in Maine.

Andrew Balcer is, according to prison records, over six feet tall and 310 pounds. The Sun Journal refers to him as “she.” He is not female. In 2016, the then-17-year-old stabbed his mother Alice nine times in the back with a hunting knife and then used the bloody weapon to kill his father Antonio and the family chihuahua, as well. His older brother escaped.

Balcer then called the police and, with laughter, told them what he’d done. He pled guilty in September 2018 but claimed that he had murdered his parents because they would not support his “gender identity change,” a claim his brother disputes, saying that their parents would have supported him. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

“It was not clear when Balcer was moved from the Maine State Prison at Warren to the women’s section at Windham,” the Sun Journal reported. “The inmates there said Balcer has been with them for at least a year.” What is clear is that the female inmates are now locked behind bars with a predator, and that he is taking full advantage of his new circumstances. He now identifies as a “woman” named Andrea.

Since arriving at the prison, female inmates have reported that Balcer has “cornered” women; that he has groped them, “forcibly kissed” them, and that they have faced offers from Balcer “to impregnate them.” At least six, but “perhaps as many as 11,” women have complained about Balcer since his arrival, but aside from Balcer being occasionally segregated during investigations under the Prison Rape Elimination Act, nothing has been done.

“I’ve complained at least four times,” said his cellmate, Jennifer Albert. “I’ve gone in with the other four girls all in one stand and we brought it up with the men at the desk, who then forwarded it to the sergeant. But nothing really came of it.”

“[Balcer] pulled my body right up against hers [sic], like as tight as she possibly could,” Albert said. “She slid me down so that I could feel […] that it was a man.” She cited other examples of similar behavior, as well.

Another woman, 45-year-old Katie Mountain, described the abuse in detail. “She [sic] is a terrorizer, honestly,” Mountain said, using female pronouns to describe her male assailant. “She’s put me through hell. She’s shoved me against the bathroom wall and tried to force me to kiss her. I would wake up to her just staring at me and then making comments like: If you don’t wake up, it’s because I smothered you with a pillow.”

There is something sadistic about forcing female inmates to refer to their male assailant as a female, when they are quite clearly aware that he is not.

Mountain says she asked the sergeant to move her somewhere else six times and asked the same of her unit manager twice. Her requests were only heeded when she simply refused to return to her cell. Her husband has said that he is fearful for her safety, and now “keeps himself busy” trying to ensure her safety while in prison, reaching out to officials and his state representative. He told the Sun Journal that he will lobby the White House if that is what is necessary.

Thirty-six-year-old Megan Reeves was also forced to share a cell with Balcer. “He’s very big; very intimidating,” she said. “He is just very vulgar and very, very perverted. He’s done this to a lot of girls at this point, and we’re all traumatized. A lot of us were scared. We even reported to mental health that we felt like we needed something to arm ourselves with because the staff kept putting it off and not seeing the danger, the severity of our situation.”

Andrew Balcer has already attracted the attention of the Trump administration; Bondi referred to his case in April 2025, when the administration announced that federal funding would be withheld from state prisons that housed men with women. But in 2021, Maine Democrats passed a law requiring that “prison placement [be] based on gender identity.”

Predictably, Maine Department of Corrections spokesperson Jill O’Brien declined to answer the Sun Journal’s questions, citing “privacy rules,” although she did insist to the press that all allegations would be investigated.

“I talked to the unit manager and was told, ‘Well, I don’t make the laws in Maine so there’s nothing I can do about it,’” Mountain told the Sun Journal. “But to me, when it gets to the point where somebody has assaulted seven women, that shows the person needs to be moved. And this place just doesn’t seem to care. Like, they’re so nonchalant about it. I knew it wouldn’t be a walk in the park coming here. It’s prison. I get that. But I did not think that they’d put me in with a man. With a predator.”

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share









