‘Transgender’ man who stabbed his two children in Alberta gets only 5 years in prison

The judge called the sentence the ‘strongest possible condemnation’ after the man brutalized his own children. The court rejected a mental illness defense and gave credit for time served.

(LifeSiteNews) — On February 19, 2025, 35-year-old Michael Joseph Attwood – who identifies as a woman named “Alice” – stabbed his two children at home in Grande Prairie, Alberta, with a serrated kitchen knife. His son was seven. His daughter was eight.

Both children were injured; the little girl’s throat was so badly slashed that her esophagus was 75 percent severed, and she was airlifted to Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton for emergency surgery and then transferred to Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary. She needed a feeding tube for several months

.

An Alberta judge just gave him a mere five years behind bars. In Canada, as the Western Standard noted, this is “a term that falls on the higher end of the scale for such offences.” Attwood, who published deranged videos of himself as he wandered Alberta over the past several months, admitted on camera that he is disturbed and dangerous. The sentence includes credit for time served.

A trans activist, “Alice” Michael Attwood, 35, was charged over a Feb. 19 incident where he allegedly brutally attacked two of his children with a knife in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada. His eight-year-old daughter had her esophagus severed. Despite the severity of the… pic.twitter.com/Vt0Mjrcadk — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 25, 2025

The Crown prosecutor had been asking for a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence; Attwood’s defense had been asking for three to four years, as Attwood had pled guilty to aggravated assault (and had, in any case, admitted to the stabbing on social media). After assaulting his children in their bedrooms, Attwood cleaned the knife and called the police.

“A clarion call of deterrence and denunciation is required in this case due to the gravity of the offences and the aggravating factors,” stated Justice J. Shira.

“This Court seeks the strongest possible condemnation of the accused actions for violating Canadian society’s basic value of protecting children, particularly one’s own. Although the accused’s gender identity may have been an additional source of stress, there is no evidence that it triggered mental health issues so acute as to diminish moral culpability.”

Attwood’s defense attorney had claimed that the week before the stabbings, his client had suffered a psychotic episode due to cannabis use, and that his reliance on cannabis stemmed from his (clearly unsuccessful) attempts to suppress his “gender identity.”

The judge rejected the idea that Attwood’s “moral responsibility” was mitigated by mental illness and marijuana use; the Western Standard noted that a forensic psychiatrist “examined Attwood and found no evidence of serious mental illness at the time of the offences,” although “there were signs of borderline personality disorder traits and emotional instability.” Nonetheless, the court found that Attwood understood what he was doing when he stabbed the two children.

The court also chose to address Attwood as a female. Attwood uses “she/they/he” pronouns and has described himself online as a “genderfluid queerdo.”

“While the accused’s cannabis use may explain her behaviour, it does not justify it, nor absolve her of responsibility for the choices she made,” the judge stated. “The accused chose to use cannabis regularly. The regular use of cannabis despite having the care of the children manifested recklessness on the accused’s part.”

In Canada, the best “justice” that can be hoped for is that a man who deliberately stabbed his little girl in the throat – and also stabbed his son – gets a mere five years, minus time served, in prison. This sentence, the judge made clear, is intended to be severe, and intended to deter. What a grim microcosm of Canadian justice.

