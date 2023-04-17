‘Transgender’ Ohio man charged after exposing himself in women’s YMCA bathroom

(LifeSiteNews) — There should be an entire category of news stories committed exclusively to tracking the many crimes that LGBT activists assured us would never happen but are, nevertheless, still happening consistently. Currently, for example, anyone who points out that allowing biological men into women’s facilities based exclusively on their self-identification as women will have obvious consequences is told that a) this is “transphobia” and b) such things will not happen.

When they do happen, of course, LGBT activists are more concerned about the impact of these stories on their political agenda than about the victims suffering from the consequences of their agenda, such as the three juvenile girls who were exposed to a male identifying as female in a YMCA in Xenia, Ohio:

A Fairborn resident is facing charges following complaints of a naked man in the women’s locker room at the YMCA in Xenia. Darren Glines has been charged and arraigned on three counts of public indecency. The charges stem from three different incidents in which witnesses allege Glines exposed themselves in the women’s locker room at the YMCA in Xenia. In the police report, one of the witnesses said Glines identified themselves as a woman.

You’ll notice that despite the criminal charges and the name “Darren,” the media still cautiously refers to the criminal by the awkward pronoun “themselves” because it is important that the preferred pronouns of perverts be treated with the utmost respect.

This respect, incidentally, only flows in one direction. Opponents of transgender ideology have consistently highlighted the relentless abuse they face from trans activists, and yet they are nearly always portrayed as the antagonists in the debate rather than the victims. In a recent interview with The Scotland Herald, feminist journalist Mandy Rhodes described how she and her family were targeted by trans activists:

As Scotland emerged from lockdown restrictions in the summer of 2021 Mandy Rhodes began to feel deeply uncomfortable at her work. As the long-time editor of Holyrood magazine, Ms Rhodes is one of Scotland’s most influential political journalists. Her workplace is the Scottish Parliament where she has been reporting and commenting on the business of government for nearly 20 years. In recent years she’s become one of several prominent feminists who have found themselves targeted by transgender activists for espousing gender-critical views. Yet, nothing in her long career had prepared her for what she calls the malice beginning to filtrate Scotland’s corridors of power. “After the pandemic my family had fears about me being in the office on my own. They were worried about some of the things being said on social media becoming physical threats. I don’t like going into Parliament any more. That’s my place of work, and I feel worried.”

And what, as I asked last week in this space, is the response to the transgender movement’s escalating vitriol and violence? Thus far, the politicians and mainstream press have continued to push the fiction that trans activists are the victims rather than the antagonists. The Biden administration spent the week following the shooting at a Nashville Christian school by a transgender killer saying that the transgender community was “under attack” and promoting the “Transgender Day of Visibility.” The transgender community, of course, has never been more visible — yet ironically, they manage to also become magically invisible whenever they respond to their critics with violence.

It isn’t just social conservatives who have noticed this, either. As devout atheist and liberal Bill Maher noted on his late-night show last weekend, “when it comes to trans issues, there seems to be no room for debate. I mean trans people seem to want, you have to accept lock, stock, and barrel everything they say or else you’re a bigot and you are shouted down.” That, based on recent headlines, is if you’re lucky.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

