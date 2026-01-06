‘Transgender’ pedophile arrested in Swedish murder case

(LifeSiteNews) — In a case that has shocked the country, a trans-identifying pedophile has been arrested in Sweden on “probable cause” for the brutal murder of a young woman and the “gross desecration” of her corpse.

Twenty-six-year-old Robin Andersson was previously convicted, in 2019, of attempting to kidnap a 10-year-old girl and possessing child pornography. The failed abduction had been meticulously planned out; Andersson was wearing a black mask and carried zip ties and duct tape when he attempted to drag the girl into his vehicle. He was sentenced to two years and four months in prison but was released 18 months later because he was 19.

In the years following his release, Andersson legally changed his identity several times, and recently legally changed his name to the feminine “Vilma Andersson.” The gender-critical news outlet Reduxx noted that “the name is remarkably similar to that of a 17-year-old Uddevalla girl who was found to have been murdered and dismembered by her boyfriend.”

The young woman allegedly murdered by Andersson was a university student who had come home to visit her family for the Christmas holidays. Identified as “My,” she was last seen alive on surveillance footage leaving the Rönninge train station. Andersson is believed to have abducted and killed her shortly thereafter. Members of her family found a hammer, cable ties, and her headphones near the station.

“Suspecting Andersson’s involvement due to his criminal record, police were assigned to trail him for ten hours on the following day,” Reduxx reported. “According to news outlet Samnytt, law enforcement witnessed Andersson handling pieces of the woman’s body in a wooded area, where he was attempting to bury her corpse. Andersson is said to have killed and dismembered the woman, and there are reports that he hid additional body parts in a cabin in Södertälje.”

READ: Rapper Nicki Minaj slams Gavin Newsom for pushing 'trans kids'

Despite the severity of Andersson’s previous crimes—which included the possession of over 42,000 images of child pornography and dismembered female corpses—he had successfully applied for state protection measures, which were granted. According to Reduxx:

Information provided in news reports indicate that Andersson, due to being found guilty of crimes related to pedophilia, was registered by the state under the Protected Population Registration (Skyddad folkbokföring). This measure involves the person living at an address other than where they actually live, which prevents their true location from appearing in public records. Therefore, it is likely that individuals residing in Rönninge were unaware of Andersson’s presence and criminal record, as he was previously living in Ekerö, about 40 kilometers away.

Andersson clearly posed a threat to any community he resided in, and he should not have been released from prison to start with. Despite the quantity and severity of the abuse material in his possession, a psychiatric evaluation noted both his “sexual interest in children and death” while also claiming that he did not have any “serious” mental disorder. His release, legal identity changes, and ability to live anonymously were all facilitated by the state.

During his hearing at the Södertälje District Court on December 30, Andersson’s defense attorney stated that he denied the charge of murder but admitted to “gross violation of the peace.” The District Court ordered yet another forensic psychiatric examination of Andersson and stated that he will be held in custody because he is a flight risk and that he is at high risk of committing more crimes. According to press reports, Andersson sat with his arms crossed and his gaze fixed throughout the hearings.

Thus far, Swedish media outlets have referred to Andersson correctly as male—although throughout the court hearing, both the prosecutor and the judge referred to him by female pronouns, even though he has changed his name but not his sex in his official documents. In July 2025, it became legal for Swedes to change their legal sex without an official diagnosis of gender dysphoria, and it is likely that Andersson will do so.

In 2025, an Egyptian migrant convicted of murdering his two small children was moved to a women’s prison after legally changing his sex.

