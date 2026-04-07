Transgender pedophile threatens German judge with ‘misgendering’ fine

Judge Andreas Feron said a history of sexual crimes made it 'unreasonable' to put the man in a woman’s prison, but the sexual predator said that being 'biologically male … shouldn’t matter.'

“Behold, he travaileth with iniquity, and hath conceived mischief, and brought forth falsehood,” King David wrote in Psalm 7. “He made a pit, and digged it, and is fallen into the ditch which he made.”

(LifeSiteNews) — I was reminded of this text when I saw a headline out of Germany last week: “Transgender Pedophile Threatens Judge With ‘Misgendering’ Fine For Revealing His Criminal Record In Court.” It is one of those stories that has become possible since judiciaries and governments have decided to adopt gender ideology as official policy.

“A transgender pedophile in Germany is using the country’s new anti-misgendering laws to threaten a judge after the judge referenced the man’s past criminal history,” Reduxx reported . “In Germany, revealing a trans-identified individual’s former identity or misgendering them can result in criminal charges and fines up to €10,000.”

Another way to put it: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

The pedophile in question, referenced only as Martin H., began identifying as a woman part way through his trial and announced that his new name was “Chihiro Mirjam Bella,” which gives the distinct impression that he is a wicked man laughing at the folly of an increasingly wicked system. Martin was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison in Saxony “ for the aggravated sexual abuse of children, among other offenses ” and locked up in a Dresden men’s prison.

Predictably, Martin is demanding that he be sent to Chemnitz women’s prison because he is now “legally female.” According to Reduxx , he already has 40 violations to his name and is refusing to pay a €400 fine for “verbally abusing” a male correctional officer “sent in to search his cell and pat him down.” Martin claims that he should be patted down by a female because he is a now a woman, and alleged that his anger had been a response to “defamatory groping.”

“Defamatory groping,” presumably, is the fact that he was being patted down by a male as a male despite the fact that he identifies as a woman, which is … defamatory. You couldn’t make this stuff up.

Judge Andreas Feron, in his adjudication of the dispute, was duly unsympathetic, noting that Martin’s history of sexual crimes makes it “unreasonable” to put him in a woman’s prison. Armed with transgender ideology, which allows the sexual predator to cosplay as a victim, Martin accused the judge of “humiliating him” and that being “biologically male … shouldn’t matter.” He may sound nuts, but those are the new rules.

Martin also attacked the judge for referencing his criminal record, stating that there is a “prohibition on the use of evidence” because of Germany’s transgender discrimination laws. “You mentioned my old name and my former gender,” Martin informed Feron. “There’s a fine for doing that.” Martin is right – the German government passed the Self-Determination Act in 2024 despite many critics highlighting the inevitability of precisely these scenarios. Once somebody identifies as a different gender, it is verboten to refer to their former name or sex unless they give permission :

“How is that supposed to work? Erase 38 years? You didn’t just fall from the sky,” Feron remarked during the appeal hearing. Lasting six hours, the defense attorneys attempted to move the discussion around the definition of what a woman was, with court-appointed lawyer Bert Albrecht arguing the term “sex” was legal not biological, and that therefore “a woman must search another woman.”

Well, yes. That is how it is supposed to work, and legislators should have thought of that before they decided to adopt transgender ideology. They were certainly warned.

“While there is a carve-out for ‘special reasons of public interest,’ including prosecution and linking someone to former convictions, for the disclosure of a trans-identified individual’s former identity, it is still technically possible for a judge to fall foul of the law,” Reduxx noted. “If they revealed the identity without relevancy, excessively, or outside the proper context, such as in casual remarks or comments to the media, they could potentially face the fine.”

In short, the transgender pedophile is on the right side of the law. An establishment that embraced gender insanity has fallen into the ditch it dug for the “transphobes.” The aggrieved Martin, meanwhile, is planning to take his case to the Federal Constitutional Court.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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