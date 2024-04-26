‘Transgender’ sexual predators are being enabled by the LGBT agenda

The transgender agenda is dangerous, and those who suffer the most are the vulnerable, the victimized, and women and girls.

(LifeSiteNews) — Andrew Miller, a sexual predator who ran a butcher’s shop in the Scottish Borders, is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence for kidnapping a primary school girl and abusing her for 27 hours. He abducted her while identifying as a woman named Amy George; the judge who sentenced him last October cited the fact that he presented as a woman as one of the reasons the child agreed to get into his car in the first place. The judge went so far as to say that the girl would “obviously” not have climbed into Miller’s car if he had not been dressed as a woman.

This is the sort of thing we were told would never happen; it is the sort of thing that, apparently, only transphobic bigots acting in bad faith would ever mention. Additionally, we are supposed to believe that anyone who identifies as a woman is a woman. That is not a caricature of the transgender movement’s ideology; the right to legal “self-identification” is one of their key political objectives. Incidentally, now that he’s locked up for the foreseeable future, Miller has ceased to identify as a woman. As it turns out, his femininity was simply a convenient costume he donned for the purpose of hurting a little girl.

Just this week, there was yet another example. Thirty-three-year-old Solomon Galligan was arrested at a Walgreens in Colorado after attempting to kidnap a child at Black Forest Elementary School in Aurora last Friday; he managed to seize one of the children, but tripped and lost his grip. Galligan also identifies as transgender, writing in a 2011 Facebook post:

So im starting my hormone shots and i relly cant wait im on my hormone pills ive been on them for almost 4 months i wake up all depressed and crying but in the end its gonna be totally worth it you know what io mean im really excited my measurements are already changing and im super thrilled.

It was a big year for Galligan – in addition to beginning his “transition,” he was also convicted of “non-consent sexual contact” and put on the sex offender registry.

Over the past few months, I’ve seen J.K. Rowling and other critics of the transgender movement get constantly smeared as hateful paranoiacs who invent fake scenarios to whip up resentment towards “trans people.” But how many examples do we need to cite before people recognize that these critiques are rooted in reality? The violent “transgender vampire” recently convicted of assaulting a cognitively disabled girl? The Canadian sex offender also recently convicted for using a “gender-neutral” change room to watch women undress? The trans-identified male in Illinois who pled guilty to threats of child rape? Or how about the female inmate sexually assaulted by a violent trans-identified male locked up with her at Washington Women’s Prison?

Or how about just last month, when Spain’s Councillor of Family, Youth, and Social Affairs in Madrid raised the alarm after “locating multiple cases in which men convicted of domestic violence changed their legal gender identity” due to Spain’s “‘progressive’ approach to gender identity,” with three of those men – now identifying as women – making requests to “stay in women’s shelters with the wives and children who had been escaping from them”? Some of these stories go beyond even what critics of the transgender movement’s political agenda predicted – but they prove beyond doubt that critics of the transgender movement’s agenda were right all along.

The transgender agenda is dangerous, and those who suffer the most are the vulnerable, the victimized, and women and girls. If you don’t believe those who have been predicting these outcomes for years, try reading the news.

