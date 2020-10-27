Transgender Yaniv, forbidden to make beauticians wax his genitals, targets beauty pageant

October 27, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — If I were a trans activist, I would be very seriously considering the conspiracy theory that Jonathan “Jessica” Yaniv was recruited, trained, and unleashed on Canadian women by the Religious Right.

After all, those warning about the inevitable consequences of embracing gender fluidity and the cultural acceptance of self-identification — both radical feminists and social conservatives — could not have invented a better example of their premises in action than Yaniv.

Jonathan Yaniv, who unconvincingly identifies as female and refers to himself as Jessica, has been rampaging about British Columbia for several years now, barging his way into various female-only establishments and then demanding that he — and in the case of the waxing salons, his genitals — get serviced. As a woman, you see. Which he is. Because he says so. Which, under Canadian law, means he is. Don’t laugh — it might not be legal.

Unfortunately for the trans movement, it’s almost impossible not to laugh. Yaniv is both the emperor with no clothes and the child pointing it out at the same time. In one ridiculous, clownish figure, all the deadly serious premises that trans activists howl at protests while trying to de-platform feminists and other ideological opponents are exposed for what they are. Because if a man can identify as a woman, why can’t Jonathan Yaniv be Jessica Yaniv? Those are the rules, aren’t they? And if he is a woman, what right do immigrant women have to refuse to wax his testicles, which are, after all, girl testicles?

Yes, that’s ridiculous. But that’s what the trans movement has forced us all to believe. Yaniv is making fools of everyone, and if I didn’t know better, I’d swear he was in on the joke.

Exhibit A is his latest stunt. After losing his various human rights tribunal cases against women who declined to attend to his female penis, he has now filed a human rights complaint against Canada Galaxy Pageants for refusing to let him enter the women’s beauty pageant in the “28 Years and Older” division.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which has represented many of Yaniv’s intended victims and is also representing the pageant, explained the case in a statement:

In May 2019, Yaniv applied to be a contestant in the Pageant, and was tentatively accepted. Yaniv did not mention being transgender prior to applying. At the time, Canada Galaxy Pageants had a formal policy of accepting genetic females as contestants, but would still accept transgender females [sic] who had fully transitioned [sic] and no longer had male genitals. This policy was noted in all paperwork and on the website. The pageant’s policy has since been revised to include ‘genetic females and fully transitioned.’ Once reminded of the pageant’s policy, Yaniv filed a human rights complaint against Canada Galaxy Pageants, alleging discrimination based on gender identity, gender expression and sex, in violation of the Ontario Human Rights Code. Yaniv is seeking damages in the amount of $10,000 for “injury to dignity and feelings,” and requests that the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario rule that an organization cannot refuse a service to someone just because that person has male genitalia.

All of this is a tortured way of saying the thing nobody is allowed to say right now, which is that Yaniv is not a woman. He is a man. Consider the fact that the beauty contestants — girls from age 6 up — frequently undress together in changerooms. Yaniv has a history of seeking proximity to girls in various states of undress, which is problematic — again, because he is a man, not a woman. The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal dodges the question of Yaniv’s gender during his last raft of human rights complaints by ruling that his motive was to target small businesses for financial gain, and that may be the case again now. This, again, would be humorous if everyone didn’t have to take it so seriously: an overweight male attempting to shake down female establishments in a shoddy disguise that everyone has to take seriously because everyone is required to do so by the ideologues running the show. Even media articles that can barely hide disgust for Yaniv obediently refer to him by female pronouns. Even though Yaniv is yanking the wig off transgenderism, the show must go on.

On a more serious note, Allison Kindle, a lawyer with JCCF, pointed out that quite a bit is at stake with the Yaniv cases. “Biological women and girls must continue to have the freedom to associate with other biological women and girls in activities that serve their unique interests and needs as females,” she said.

That may be somewhat true, but the reason Yaniv’s long con is so effective is because despite the fact that we all know he is a man, we are not permitted to say so. We cannot simply say “Yaniv cannot go into a changeroom filled with girls and women who are changing because he is a man, and the fact that he is trying so hard means he is a predator, and we should keep an eye on him.” We cannot say that because we have to play along with this farce that says Yaniv is a woman. Respected journalists and lawyers and commentators must use phrases like “her penis” and “her testicles.”

Jonathan Yaniv is making a fool of everyone, and sometimes, it seems as though he knows it.

