‘Transgender’ YouTube celebrity leaves ‘MrBeast’ channel over pedophilia allegations

Chris Tyson, a ‘transgender’ YouTube celebrity who left his wife to ‘transition,’ has reportedly been removed from the popular MrBeast channel amid growing pedophilia allegations – and there may be more to come.

(LifeSiteNews) — As I noted in The European Conservative earlier this year, YouTube’s most famous influencer became a platform for transgenderism when Chris Tyson – a YouTube celebrity famous for appearing in the YouTube videos of Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson – announced in April 2023 on X that the distinctive changes in his physical appearance noted by fans of the MrBeast channel were due to hormone replacement, used by transgender-identifying men to feminize their features. In July, he sat down with YouTuber Anthony Padilla, sporting makeup, long hair, and heels, to announce, “I am a woman!” Tyson told Padilla that he was now using “she/her” pronouns and would go by “Kris.”

Tyson told the online audience of millions that when he’d begun growing out his hair and experimenting with his appearance, he was uncertain of his gender but knew he wasn’t “cisgender” and “needed the freedom to figure it out.” That explained why he’d announced earlier in the year that he and his wife Katie, purportedly a devout Christian, were divorcing. Previous photos show Tyson as a young man married to a beaming wife with an adorable little boy named Tucker; Katie’s Instagram page now features heartbreaking photographs of her toting their toddler alone.

Tyson has now resigned from the MrBeast channel in the wake of an ugly sex scandal that may get worse as more revelations surface. Tyson, now 28, has been accused of “grooming” a minor by sending inappropriate messages to a minor when he was 20 and the alleged victim was 13. The messages were first exposed on YouTube and X, with mainstream media outlets now covering the story but referring to Tyson as a female and calling him “Ava,” another female name Tyson has adopted. Tyson alleges that his behavior was no more than “bad edgy jokes.”

An example of the messages that Tyson refers to as “edgy jokes” is a message to the child saying: “I posted some fire noods for you. Pls no share.” The term “noods” refers to nude photographs.

But Tyson’s claim that his communications to the 13-year-old were merely “edgy jokes” – and that he and Donaldson mutually decided to part ways – are belied by the reaction of MrBeast, who has long been one of Tyson’s staunchest defenders, who posted the following statement to X on July 24:

Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts. During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts. That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions. I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings.

Additionally, Breitbart has reported evidence that Tyson has made vile and sexual comments about minors in the past: “The controversy has led to the resurfacing of several controversial posts made by Tyson in the past. These posts include interactions with an artist known as ‘Shadman,’ who is notorious for creating sexualized drawings of young characters. In one instance, Tyson allegedly requested the artist to ‘draw a 10-year-old anime girl.’ Other posts attributed to Tyson show the sexualization of cartoon children, including comments about characters from popular media.”

MrBeast’s reaction and the reporting of online sleuths indicate that there may be more to come.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share











