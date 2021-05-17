Jonathon Van Maren

Transgenderism: All of these minor changes amount to a cultural sea change

May 17, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — I noticed the other day that one of the LGBT activists who enjoys chronicling my columns wrote another piece saying that I am a fearmonger. Specifically, I am a fearmonger because I have spent several years chronicling the myriad ways in which the gender ideologues have embarked on the total eradication of biological sex and the transformation of our society.

Sure, I get that in the grand scheme of things a cereal company launching a Pride Month Kellogg’s box telling kids to pick their pronouns (“they/them” being a grammatically confusing option) is minor, but the reality is that all of these minor changes amount to a cultural sea change that has been surging up the beach, inch by inch.

To illustrate this point, let’s survey just a few recent stories.

Reuters noted on May 17 that the French Rugby Federation (FFR) will be permitting biological men (“transgender women”) to play in the women’s rugby league next season. This is after the governing body, World Rugby, issued guidelines last year after “months of research” stating that it had “concluded that safety and fairness cannot presently be assured for women competing against trans women in contact rugby.” FFR stated that they will instead implement a testosterone threshold that will in fact allow those still “transitioning” to play. FFR’s board voted unanimously on this decision.

In a statement that might leave readers wondering what the point of having a league specifically for women might be, FFR vice president Serge Simon stated that: “Rugby is an inclusive, sharing sport, without distinction of sex, gender, origin, or religion.” One would think a women’s league would be exclusive to women, but there you have it.

Also on May 17, Mississauga.com reported that the Peel District School Board in Ontario, Canada, will be flying the Transgender Flag — because the rainbow is now passé. In a release the board stated: “The international Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is an opportunity for PDSB students and staff to acknowledge and reflect on violence and discrimination experienced by 2SLGBTQ+ communities.” The kids are presumably being faithfully taught the ever-expanding categories which those acronyms represent, as well as their potential for membership in each.

On May 16, there was this, from NPR: “Rev. Megan Rohrer has been elected as the first openly transgender bishop within the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. They will lead some 200 congregations in California and Nevada.” It appears we’ve cruised right on past the debate about female ordination and are on to a debate about the ordination of men in drag who demand that they be referred to as “they.” Ten years ago, it would not have been possible to write a parody of mainstream Protestantism as cruel as the reality currently unfolding at faux synods across the West.

It is true that there has been some state-level pushback to all of this as well as some encouraging signs that high tide may have been reached in the United Kingdom and Sweden, but here in America, President Joe Biden, who identifies as Catholic (you can identify as anything you like these days) assured the trans movement in his first joint address to Congress in late April that he is there for them. “To all transgender Americans watching at home,” he warbled, “especially the young people. You’re so brave. I want you to know your president has your back.”

By that, of course, he means that he supports the sorts of things I listed in the previous stories, and will do all he can to bring such policies to every American community. I grant that my detractors believe this to be a positive development, but to claim that this is simply a belated legal recognition of how things are rather than an utterly transformative revolution on every level is nothing short of gaslighting.

Jonathon Van Maren

Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States.

He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.