Trudeau desperately tries walking back his demonization of parents at the Million Person March

I suspect Trudeau has realized that campaigning against parents is not a winning issue, but he is trapped between the pincers of his shrinking coalition – progressives on one side, immigrants on the other.

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators and courts telling them to uphold parental rights.

(LifeSiteNews) — In response to the Million Person March for Children – a nation-wide parental rights demonstration calling on schools to cease LGBT indoctrination under the slogan “Leave Our Kids Alone” – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent out a response. “Let me make one thing very clear: Transphobia, homophobia, and biphobia have no place in this country,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter). “We strongly condemn this hate and its manifestations, and we stand united in support of 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians across the country – you are valid and you are valued.”

This statement is not surprising – Trudeau is the most pro-LGBT prime minister in Canadian history, and support for LGBT causes has been part of his brand since he was just a backbench MP. He has marched in “Pride” parades; made guest appearances on drag shows; squabbled with foreign leaders over their lack of enthusiasm for gender ideology; and made funding for LGBT causes a centrepiece of his government’s budget.

When New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs first announced his support for parental rights, Trudeau stated at an LGBT charity fundraiser in Toronto that “angry, hateful rhetoric” was “on the rise.”

READ: Woke anthropological groups put transgender ideology over scientific inquiry

“Far-right political actors are trying to outdo themselves with the types of cruelty and isolation they can inflict on these already vulnerable people,” Trudeau fulminated. “Right now, trans kids in New Brunswick are being told that they don’t have the right to be their true selves, that they need to ask permission.” Which is nonsense, of course – but what Trudeau is saying is that simply bringing parents into the conversation is an attack on LGBT rights. Higgs pointed out that Trudeau was opposing the involvement of parents in essential conversations.

Polls increasingly indicate that close to 80 percent of Canadians support the law in New Brunswick and elsewhere, with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announcing that he will use the “notwithstanding clause” to override an activist judge’s attempt to block Saskatchewan’s similar parental rights policy. Moe’s willingness to use the notwithstanding clause is evidence of how confident politicians have become in defending parental rights and the overwhelming support they feel from the public. One Canadian Muslim group responded to Trudeau’s condemnation of the September protests as “hate” by calling on him to publicly apologize.

Trudeau appears to have realized his mistake, and thus he is trying to rewrite history. While speaking to reporters on October 5 in Vaughan, Ontario, Trudeau insisted that he was not, in fact, condemning the parental protests his tweet had been responding to. “I never suggested that someone who’s concerned about parental rights is somehow filled with hate or intolerance,” Trudeau claimed. “But what we need to make sure is that when we do see expressions of hatred or intolerance against Muslims, against the (LGBTQ2S+) community, against any Canadians, that we are firm in standing against intolerance – that we reach out to bring people together.”

READ: Million Person March organizer announces new nationwide protests against LGBT agenda

When asked if he would apologize for his characterization of the parents, Trudeau went further: “We will always stand against hatred and intolerance wherever and from whoever it comes, but anyone who’s trying to politicize or spin this as an attack on one particular group is trying to divide communities against each other.” That’s a clever dodge, but it is also obviously false.

Trudeau’s tweet in response to parental protests – and the many, many statements of condemnation coming from his own caucus – explicitly accused them of “hate,” and provided no context or nuance that might indicate he also understood the anxiety of parents. He was unequivocal in his condemnation at the time, as were all of his colleagues, virtually without exception. Trudeau was, in fact, doing what Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre accused him of: “demonizing concerned parents.”

I suspect that Trudeau has realized the same thing that Poilievre has – that campaigning against parents is not a winning issue. Trudeau, however, is trapped between the pincers of his shrinking coalition – progressives on one side, immigrants on the other.

I’m encouraged by the responses of these leaders for the same reason I’m encouraged by U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s unequivocal statement recently that “We shouldn’t get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be – they can’t. A man is a man, a woman is a woman. That’s just common sense.” Yes, it is. But the U.K. Tories, like most Western politicians these days, have no principles whatsoever – so the fact that they’re recognizing common sense reveals that it is in their electoral interests to do so.

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators and courts telling them to uphold parental rights.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











