Trudeau gov’t hands out money to fund sexual revolution while attacking pregnancy centers

(LifeSiteNews) — As Justin Trudeau attacks crisis pregnancy centres for the crime of not advertising the abortion services they do not offer, taxpaying Canadians are forced to fund the sexual revolution that has swept this country in the decades between the two Trudeaus. On one hand, Trudeau finds it outrageous that centres committed to helping impoverished people care for their babies might not also share his deep commitment to feticide. On the other hand, he has no problem garnishing your wages to fund obscene spectacles in Canada’s largest cities.

As Pat Maloney revealed on her blog “Run with Life,” the Trudeau government has spent plenty of money promoting LGBT ideology. Keep in mind that there is no such thing as “government money” as such — the government taxes people, and then dispenses that money as they see fit. In the case of the Trudeau government, they believe it is important to use that money to fund abortion and LGBT ideology both overseas, and at home. One way you can know for certain that the sexual revolution has triumphed is the fact that the government now pays for its activists, events, and celebrations.

In 2024, Maloney reported, Canada handed LGBT activists a total of $6,469,076 — an increase from the previous three years, in which a total of $12,548,238 was spent. Maloney noted that “this money does not include the millions and millions spent on all things LGBTQ, but only ‘pride’ as in parades, festivals, etc.” Those events where nude men and guys in bondage gear and furries simulate sex acts in the middle of the street in front of children? Yeah, we pay for those events. Which is no surprise considering the fact that our prime minister makes a point of attending them, even while he excoriates MPs for going to church.

This cash giveaway included $1.5 million handed out in Vancouver to fight “hate” against the alphabet movement:

‘This 10-month project will address the rise of hate towards the 2SLGBTQIA+ community by supporting the Pride events teams and organizers across the country. This will be achieved through the redistribution of funds to pride events to increase their safety and security and the creation and implementation of training and resources on events safety available to Fierté Canada Pride’s network and beyond.’ ‘Equality for Sex, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression Program The purpose of ESSOGIE program is to advance social, political and economic equality with respect to sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. Advancement towards a greater understanding of the intersection of sex and gender with other identity factors that include race, national and ethnic origin, Indigenous origin or identity, age, sexual orientation, socio-economic condition, place of residence and disability are encouraged under the Program.’

Notice here that Canadians are being required to pay for their own re-education. The government hands taxpayer dollars to LGBT activists so that those activists can tell us what to think — in the public school system, in the press, and everywhere else. Many of the very LGBT groups currently lobbying against and suing provincial governments in Saskatchewan and Alberta for passing laws protecting children and recognizing parental rights are government-funded organizations — that is to say, organizations funded by the very parents they claim are a threat to their children and thus must be kept in the dark about what happens at school.

Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has committed to “fixing the budget” when he gets elected. I suggest he begin by denying hard-earned Canadian dollars to groups attacking parents and endangering children.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share











