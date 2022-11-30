Trudeau supports anti-lockdown protests, just not in his own country

If Canada's prime minister believes in zero-COVID policies, which he seemed to for two years, then there is not a qualitative difference between the ideology of the CCP and the Liberal Party.

(LifeSiteNews) – Justin Trudeau has echoed the statements of his fellow pro-lockdown globalist leaders by supporting the anti-lockdown protests in China.

The Canadian prime minister told reporters on November 29 that the Chinese have a right to protest against the insane COVID-zero policies in China.

Trudeau: “Everyone in China should be allowed to protest. We will continue to ensure that China knows we will stand for human rights and with people who are expressing themselves.” pic.twitter.com/cOTtczebjR — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) November 29, 2022

Now, as much as it pains me to agree with the recent guest star of a show about drag queens, I must admit that I agree with the man.

The COVID-zero policies in China are absolutely inhumane and insane. In fact, COVID-zero policies are completely insane no matter where they take place, and that includes Canada, where COVID-zero was the name of the game under Trudeau for almost two years.

Of course, there is a particular brutality to the way that the Chinese government is acting – as there always is – but the quest for zero COVID was the same in Canada as in China. Entire regions and provinces were shut down for months on end because of a few cases here or there … that is until everyone was vaccinated and the cases skyrocketed like never before and they couldn’t keep up the charade any longer.

But it isn’t the fact that Trudeau is condemning a policy that he applied to his own nation that is distressing. At this point, I expect Trudeau to speak out of both sides of his mouth, that is what Marxists due.

No, what is hypocritical – to say the least – about Trudeau’s support for the anti-COVID-zero protests in China is that Trudeau just sat before a committee a few days ago and told the nation that he supported using unheard of civil powers to crush the peaceful protest of the Freedom Convoy.

Justin Trudeau can say with a straight face that the Emergencies Act did not suspend your fundamental rights and freedoms. Yeah sure. Only your right to protest the government and donate to a political cause without the state freezing your bank account. pic.twitter.com/4jlZKPj565 — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) November 30, 2022

Now, I should say that I support the Chinese who are standing up to the insane government, as Communism is satanic and should be abolished. However, if I am being objective, I must also admit that the protests in China are – understandably – getting a little crazy.

Human’s crave freedom. We must stand with the people of China. God bless them.pic.twitter.com/mM8uzcHg8V — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 27, 2022

Again, this is understandable, as the Chinese government is from hell.

However, it is the fact that Trudeau is supporting the Chinese resistance to their own government tyranny, when the protest in front of parliament – although significant – was completely peaceful, and the scope of individuals involved was statically much smaller than the Chinese.

If Trudeau believes in zero-COVID policies, which he seemed to for two years, then there is not a qualitative difference between the ideology of the CCP and the Liberal Party.

Well, come to think of it, he has admitted his admiration for the Chinese dictatorship, so this should be expected.

FLASHBACK: Justin Trudeau “There’s a level of admiration I actually have for China” pic.twitter.com/NrgwrgtAW6 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) November 27, 2022

So, the question has to be asked, why is Trudeau OK with crushing peaceful protests in his own country against his own government while he condemns protests against governments he seemingly loves so dearly?

Ultimately, we can only speculate, but Communists and politicians besides Trudeau love to feign virtue and tolerance on the one hand while with the other hand they smack you in the back of the head for acting like they believe what they say.

Just another day in Trudeau’s clown world, it seems.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

