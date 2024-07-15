Trudeau wants to usher in socialism under the guise of ‘generational fairness’

Under the guise of promoting 'generational fairness,' Trudeau's rhetoric sounds more like a socialist seeking to foment class-based warfare to pit Canadians against each other.

(LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently suggested that Canadian homeowners have “too much house” and should move out, under the guise of “generational fairness.”

During a July 8 interview with activist group Generation Squeeze, Trudeau discussed taking property from older well-established Canadians to create greater “generational fairness” with younger Canadians.

“You talk to [an] older generation of folks and they say, ‘Oh no, I remember I had to scrimp and save for years before we could set a down payment on a home. It was really hard. It was a big expense. Housing is always hard,'” Trudeau stated.

“No, you didn’t,” he stated.

“There is something foundationally different in this generation that young people have great jobs and a solid side hustle and shifted expectations and they still can’t find a place to actually start on that path towards home equity or home ownership,” he continued, failing to explain how his government is not responsible for this lack of housing affordability considering how much worse the situation has gotten under nearly a decade of his leadership.

Generation Squeeze, who interviewed Trudeau, is an advocacy group which states their goal is to aid younger Canadians, but promotes policies that seem to have a socialist bent. Indeed, a recent report by the group floats the idea of an annual surtax on all homes valued at over $1 million. According to the report, such a policy would see homes valued at $1 million to $1.5 million face an annual surtax charge of 0.2 per cent (possibly rising to 0.5 percent over time), with homes at $2 million or above being hit with a one percent charge.

In Canada, with the average house price being $719,400, according to Trading Economics, such a tax would not be focused on just the ultra wealthy, but on citizens who may have scrimped and saved for decades.

According to a TD Bank calculator, a 25 year mortgage for the average house price in Canada is $4,538.21 monthly. At the same time, Statistics Canada puts the average income at $57,100, giving a monthly income of around $4,758 before taxes. After taxes, this means the average Canadian cannot afford the average home, and many cannot afford a home at all depending on the province or region in which they live.

During the interview, show host and organization founder Paul Kershaw asked Trudeau how he would fulfill his promise from his 2024 Budget to promote greater “generational fairness.”

In response, Trudeau ripped on older generations who worked to afford a home and pay off their mortgages, suggesting that they set unrealistic expectations for the younger generation considering Canada’s current economic situation. Once again, Trudeau failed to address why the economic landscape has changed so drastically under his tenure, and why home ownership on an average salary is no longer realistic.

“You have a whole bunch of older folks who are living in houses that are too much house for them right now,” Trudeau asserted, insinuating that if the older generation would relinquish their homes, the younger generation could afford property.

He suggested seniors downsize to apartments, senior assisted living centers, of single-family homes. Indeed, not only did Trudeau suggest seniors giving up their homes, but he also revealed that his legislation will push the older generation down in order to lift the younger generation up.

Speaking with Generation Squeeze (a group which wants an annual surtax on homes over $1M) Trudeau says many older Canadians live in houses which are too big for them. Demonizing older generations instead of admitting that his immigration policy caused the housing crisis. pic.twitter.com/oTmQP7jWNb — Riley Donovan (@valdombre) July 11, 2024

“We’re currently having over the capital gains inclusion rate,” he said, revealing the new tax will be “unlocking close to $20 billion to be able to invest in housing opportunities, to be able to put towards the things that young people are going to need now.”

Trudeau explained the tax will ask “not older generations specifically, but those who’ve done very well, particularly amongst older generations not to pay a little more, just to make a little less profit.”

However, as shocking as they are, Trudeau’s comments are consistent with his party’s agenda. Just last month, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland seemed to predict a revolt by lower class Canadians against homeowners.

Do we want to live in a country where those at the very top live lives of luxury but must do so in gated communities behind ever higher fences using private health care and airplanes because the public sphere is so degraded and the wrath of the vast majority of their lesser privileged compatriots burns so hot?

What does Gen Z think of Trudeau’s plan?

Now, I can’t speak for my entire generation, but as a 21-year-old Canadian hoping to start a family and own property one day, I can say that I don’t need or want Trudeau to tax my parents out of their home so I can afford one.

Instead of punishing older generations for their hard work, Canada should incentivize younger generations to work by lowering taxes and building more homes so homeowning is achievable.

While it appears tempting to “encourage” older generations to downsize so the younger generation can become homeowners, it seems more likely that once Trudeau forces older Canadians out of homeownership, he won’t allow anyone back in.

Indeed, Trudeau’s interview appears to be nothing more than socialist propaganda aimed at fomenting class-based warfare, promising “equity” through wealth redistribution and pitting one group of Canadians against another group.

But every socialist regime begins the same: the government seizes the wealth of the people while promising to fairly distribute it later. However, to this day, no socialist country has ever returned the wealth to its people.

Indeed, Canadians have already seen Trudeau’s lie in that regard as he promised the money taken from the carbon tax would be returned to those taxed. However, a Parliament Report shows that government rebates are hundreds of dollars short of making up for the increased costs, leaving Canadian families to foot the bill.

As appealing as it may sound to younger Canadians, “generational fairness” may be one of the biggest and most dangerous of Trudeau’s lies yet.

