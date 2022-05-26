Mainstream media admits Trudeau’s anti-Catholic ‘mass grave’ narrative was a hoax

It is said that a picture says a thousand words; we might say that, in Trudeau's case, a photo tells a thousand lies about a thousand graves.

(LifeSiteNews) – A year ago distressing claims were made that “mass graves” of dead and abandoned Indigenous Canadian children had been found on the grounds of former Indian Residential Schools. The news of what was alleged to be a bloody stain on the legacy of both the Catholic Church and the Canadian Government spread around the world faster than coronavirus propaganda.

In the minds of an increasingly bigoted and anti-Catholic public, the Catholic Church was yet again caught red handed in an atrocity against children.

As a result, dozens of churches in Canada were burned to the ground, others were vandalized, and Catholics were excoriated by friends and family for belonging to such a damnable organization that could now add “mass murder of indigenous children” to its litany of undesirable characteristics.

The anger that spread throughout Canada was palpable, and Catholics were enemy number one.

Justin Trudeau, always quick to prove his deep commitment to apostacy, did not miss a beat in demanding that the Holy Father come and make amends in Canada for the “nearly 1000 bodies” found in mass graves.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he asked the pope to come to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in running residential schools for indigenous children, after nearly 1,000 bodies were found in two mass graves https://t.co/BT7OKjcrsj pic.twitter.com/X2gxNt5Nqb — Reuters (@Reuters) June 26, 2021

Well, it turns out that the whole thing was a complete farce – a sham, a hoax, an utter falsity.

After a year of chaos and hatred directed towards Roman Catholics, it is the legacy media that is now admitting how wrong the whole affair has been.

The year of the graves: How the world’s media got it wrong on residential school graves https://t.co/hSphZHNKPC — National Post (@nationalpost) May 26, 2022

Of course, we have reported on this for months at LifeSiteNews.

Every Child Matters, but not a single one was found

It is not often we can say that the journalists who work at “accredited” news agencies are worthy of the title “journalist”; however, there are diamonds in the rough.

Mr. Terry Glavin at the National Post has written a masterful piece that may go down in history as the definitive “debunking” of Trudeau’s damnable assertions about the mass graves that never were.

It is a long read, and worth every minute. Nevertheless, there are certain things that Glavin wrote that deserve special attention.

Rightly so, Glavin points out that “nothing new was added to the public record” concerning the history of residential schools in Canada.

“The legacy of the schools had already been exhaustively explored in the testimony of hundreds of elders and a series of inquiries, public hearings, criminal cases, settlements and federal investigations going back decades. Most important of these efforts were the widely publicized undertakings of the 2008-2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC), and the content of its voluminous findings,” Glavin wrote.

“…[N]ot a single mass grave was discovered in Canada last year,” he added.

“The several sites of unmarked graves that captured international headlines were either already-known cemeteries, or they remain sites of speculation even now, unverified as genuine grave sites.”

“Not a single child” accounted for during the extensively researched commission “was located in any of these places,” Glavin underscored.

“In none of these places were any human remains unearthed.”

If you live in Canada, you have no doubt seen the orange flags hanging from store windows and woke-balconies. These flags have blown in the wind like the orange sparks from church burnings last year. The phrase “every child matters” they symbolise has become synonymous with “the Church committed mass murder of native children.”

It is a curious thing that this phraseology gripped the nation when, as Mr. Glavin clarified, not a single child was found.

A photo tells a thousand lies

The photo that best personifies the warm place that revisionist history has in the increasingly anti-Catholic hearts of so many Canadians is the famous photo-op of Trudeau kneeling with a teddy-bear at an unmarked grave.

Dozens of little landscaping flags can be seen littered about the property, allegedly signifying the resting place of bodies of children that Catholics had apparently heaped into large holes in the ground like the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia.

Well, Glavin succinctly debunked yet another fallacious claim: “One of the most totemic images from the turbulent summer of 2021 depicted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holding a teddy bear, kneeling at a little flag marking the site of a grave near the former Marieval residential school on the Cowessess reserve in Saskatchewan’s Qu’Appelle Valley. Except it wasn’t a just-discovered residential school burial ground. The graveyard where Trudeau knelt was a Catholic cemetery, a community cemetery. Children and adults, Indigenous and settler, were buried there, going back generations.”

Adding a tragic irony to the situation, Trudeau’s appropriation of Indigenous suffering for political gain was debunked even by native leaders themselves.

Glavin wrote: “The Cowessess people noted from the outset that they didn’t discover any graves; the crosses and headstones had gone missing under disputed circumstances decades earlier, and ground-penetrating radar had been brought in to enumerate and pinpoint the location of each burial. Cowesses Chief Cadmus Delorme told CBC News: “This is a Roman Catholic grave site. It’s not a residential school grave site.”

It is said that a picture says a thousand words; we might say that, in Trudeau’s case, a photo tells a thousand lies about a thousand graves.

The last acceptable prejudice

In the truest sense of the term, Canada has always been a tolerant nation, and this is not a criticism. In a world of pluralist societies, it is pragmatically necessary to mind your own business and let others live their lives in peace. However, in recent years Canada has become increasingly tolerant of intolerance and tolerates anything but orthodox Christian beliefs.

Wokery has become the national civic religion of Canada, and this demonic anti-church is lorded over by High Priest Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau’s Canada adores homosexuality, the vaccinated, an abortion. Trudeau’s Canada abhors Christianity.

In Trudeau’s Canada, churches are burned, pastors are arrested, and anti-Christian laws are passed in parliament.

Of course, this is not to say that all Canadians hate Christianity, but the nation as a whole is largely indifferent. How else could a lie, a hoax, of such epic proportions as the manifestly false mass grave spread so easily ?

How little must people think of the Catholic Church to so readily believe that Catholic organizations would simply chuck dead children into mass graves and carry on like nothing happened. I would argue that not only do people think so lowly of the Church, but they must believe a priori the Church is evil enough to oversee the mass murder of children.

How ironic for a society that heralds the slaughter of infants in the womb.

Yes, Catholics have sinned greatly, and this will always be the case. There is no excuse for evil done by anyone, Catholic or not. But the fact that people so easily succumb to anti-Catholic sentiment when Catholic sins are not even unearthed – pun intended – only verifies that those who disdain the Church are unaware of what she stands for.

Is there any organization on earth that sounds the trumpet of the sinfulness of mankind more than the Church? I think not. If we are to find demons in the Church, it is because we find human beings in the Church. In a world of fallen men – some of whom are in the Church – the Church has the fortitude to call men to repentance, whereas it seems that the world believes it is only the Church who should repent.

The last acceptable prejudice in Canada is anti-Catholicism. You can hate the Church as long as you love everything else. And you can accuse the Church of devilry with impunity, so long as you ignore the devilry in 24 Sussex Drive.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

Share











