Trudeau’s government is sinking millions into pro-LGBT groups as you get poorer

To put a fine point on it: Your wages are garnished each month to fund organizations staging an ideological takeover of Canadian institutions—including public and Catholic schools.

(LifeSiteNews) — As federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre frequently observes, everything in Canada seems broken. A tiny minority of young people can afford to purchase homes in the places where they grew up; home ownership in Canada’s largest cities is inaccessible to all but the wealthy. An increasing number of Canadians are using foodbanks, and in the second quarter of 2023, 26.8% of Canadians reported that they were struggling to make ends meet each month. The Trudeau years, a toxic fusion of runaway fiscal incompetence and woke progressive activism, have not been kind to ordinary Canadians.

That is relevant context when considering the fact that the Trudeau government has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to promote LGBT ideology over the past several years. As Pat Maloney, the investigative blogger who runs “Run With Life,” has reported, Canada spent a staggering $108,594,964 in 2022 on LGBT ideology in 2022. The LGBT movement is an activist movement pushing a contested ideology that millions of Canadians profoundly disagree with—despite that, the Canadian government takes money from hard-working men and women and turns it over to the LGBT movement each year.

In 2023, the Trudeau government once again forked over the earnings of Canadian taxpayers to LGBT organizations. This time, Maloney reports, the number was lower—but still, obviously, far too high: “In 2023 that number was $665,454,357. Definitely an improvement. But still $665,454,357 too much.” Maloney noted that not all of the grants had been announced yet, and that her reporting was ongoing. I’m sure we’ll soon discover more ways the Trudeau government has used our money to fuel the movement(s) championing our nation’s moral decline.

In addition to funding the LGBT movement, Trudeau is also all-in on funding abortion—not only in Canada, where he committed millions of dollars to train more abortionists and “improve abortion access”—but overseas, as well. The Trudeau government committed hundreds of millions of dollars to pushing both feticide and LGBT ideology in countries that overwhelmingly reject both, something Nigerian human rights activist and former Canadian ambassador to China David Mulroney referred to as “ideological neo-colonialism” in a powerful documentary on the subject. In fact, Trudeau even used the Covid pandemic as an excuse to push abortion overseas, funneling taxpayer money into “international efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic” that included…“sexual and reproductive health and rights.”

Trudeau’s tenure has made Canada a poorer nation in every way. We are financially poorer across the board; we are reputationally poorer around the world, despite our aggressive promotion of LGBT ideology and abortion; we are, above all, morally poorer, known internationally as promoters of the Sexual Revolution and failing to meet our obligations. Our prime minister is the sort of leader who expects homeless Canadians to admire him for funding the abortions of African babies in developing countries, and to celebrate a country with runaway inflation because we are one of the last remaining Western nations to defend sex changes for children.

The damage he will leave behind is greater than the most pessimistic of us thought possible back in 2015.

