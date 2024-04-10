Trudeau’s insane free contraceptives scheme will make Canada’s demographic crisis even worse

(LifeSiteNews) — The year began with a series of cheery headlines. From Global News: “Canada’s fertility rate has hit its lowest level in recorded history.” From the CBC: “Canada’s 2022 fertility rate lowest on record, StatsCan reports.” And, most succinctly, from the National Post: “Canada’s birth rate has dropped off a cliff.”

This is catastrophic news. Canada, like any nation, needs babies. This is an obvious, undeniable fact. It is also a truth that few seem capable of uttering. In fact, a few weeks after the news of Canada’s demographic crisis, we were treated to headlines such as this one, from the Canadian Press: “Emergency contraceptives like morning-after pill must be covered by pharmacare: NDP.”

And this one, from The Observer: “Canada Soon To Offer All Women Free Contraception.”

And this one, from Global News: “Trudeau says pharmacare plan will cover birth control.”

First, we found out that Canada’s birthrate continues to plummet. Shortly thereafter, Canada’s Liberal-NDP government announced that taxpayer-funded contraception and birth control, including abortifacient medications, are a top priority. To a reasonable person, this might seem strange. Why would the government encourage contraceptive use to the point of paying for it? I’ve never been a fan of the Freudian theory of a “death drive” or compulsion to self-destruction, but we appear to be engaged in a national death drive right now.

READ: Euthanasia advocates are abandoning 'compassion' to embrace cold-blooded pragmatism

A welfare state was built on the presumption that there would be future generations to pay for it with their tax dollars, but those children have not been forthcoming. Around 100,000 of those children were conceived but aborted. Justin Trudeau is passionate about abortion, and his government is one of the most aggressive proponents of feticide in the world. Canada’s taxpayers fund the killing of the very children we desperately need.

To make up for the children Canadians are aborting or choosing not to have in the first place, Canada has been bringing in massive numbers of immigrants to populate the workforce. This has come with its own set of problems, including a brutal housing crisis and services strained to breaking point (except for MAiD – a lethal injection is easy to get). If voluntary sterility becomes a defining characteristic of a population, the future will be turned over to those who still believe in one.

Now, there are plenty of people who don’t think any of that is a bad thing. Abortion is good; immigration is good; the ability to remain deliberately sterile for a lifetime is one of the key blessings of modernity. But from a civilizational perspective, children are necessary for the survival of any nation, full stop. Thus, it is truly strange to see the leader of a nation primarily passionate about abortion, birth control, and contraception, rather than the large, happy, healthy families Canada genuinely needs if there is to be a Canadian future. I understand that “choice” and “bodily autonomy” are sacrosanct to the recently divorced and famously selfish prime minister. But he is the leader of a nation.

As the leader of a nation, why would he prioritize funding self-extinction from a dwindling pool of taxpayers and encouraging sterility? To announce that chosen childlessness is not simply a personal choice – it is a right so important that the government will garnish the wages of all Canadians to pay for it?

Some countries have been working hard to incentivize marriage and children, recognizing that the long-term survival of their countries depends on it. In Canada, we are doing precisely the opposite. To permit contraception is one thing; to encourage it is deliberately self-destructive. As always with this government, it is difficult to discern whether ignorance or malice is at the root of the policies.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

