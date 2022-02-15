Trudeau’s latest attack on peaceful Freedom Convoy is straight from Communist China’s playbook

TORONTO and OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — This is the most important Daily News note that I have ever written. Read on and you will understand why I wrote this to go out with the LifeSite Daily News email to subscribers last night.

Monday was a wild, roller coaster day for Canadians and the Convoy 2022 movement that has attracted immense international attention and support. One nation after another has seen the rise of a trucker movement imitating the incredibly successful Canadian one. Each one verifies similar citizen disgust and desperation over covid mandates in their respective nations.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced end to vaccine passports mandate

The day started out with an astonishing press conference from COVID tyrant and Ontario premier Doug Ford. Ontario is Canada’s most populated and wealthy province. Ford announced a completely unexpected, supposed end to the province’s vaccine passports mandate. I use “supposed” because he is also going to allow businesses to continue to demand proof of vaccination if they so wish. That is a contradictory policy of giving with one hand while taking away with the other.

He also vaguely indicated that masks will stay in place until “a later date” and threatened Truckers with “serious consequences” for “lawless activity,” ignoring his own constantly failed, massively lawless COVID policies that have been catastrophic and resulted in thousands of otherwise preventable deaths and severe injuries that are ongoing.

Trudeau/federal government invocation of Emergency Measures Act

Then there was the carefully staged Justin Trudeau and various aids’ press conference, where for the first time in Canadian history the extreme Emergency Measures Act (EMA) was invoked. It gives this chronically lying prime minister frightening dictatorial powers to crush terrorists or similar threats to the nation.

Trudeau has never been known to be consistent on his beliefs and policies which back in 2020 would have strongly supported today’s truckers’ actions – even if they lasted a year. See the following excerpt from the New York Times editorial board noted in an illuminating Hot Air column today:

“Entertaining the use of force to disperse or contain legal protests is wrong. As Mr. Trudeau said in November 2020, in expressing his support of a yearlong protest by farmers in India that blocked major highways to New Delhi, “Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest.”’

The Hot Air author logically concludes, “Trudeau’s sudden grasp of emergency powers to shut down peaceful protest is not just a clear case of hypocrisy, but also a warning sign for authoritarianism.”

LifeSite’s Kennedy Hall writes that what Trudeau has actually done was to give himself new powers to “squash a freedom movement that is engaging in civil disobedience peacefully.” And that civil disobedience has been a sacred, traditional right in Canada.

Trudeau political clone Doug Ford also expressed complete support for the PM’s extreme reaction to the peaceful, patriotic protesters. They have been gaining support from millions of Canadians desperately seeking relief from the COVID mandates that have devastated Canada’s economy and society.

Ford seems to have a political death wish which the provincial Liberals will take full advantage of in the upcoming provincial election.

Tucker Carlson was quick to respond last night to Trudeau as having declared Canada to be a dictatorship, which, as he explains, is not an unreasonable charge.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has thankfully announced last night that Trudeau has gone too far. They added, “the federal government has not met the threshold necessary to invoke the Emergencies Act. This law creates a high and clear standard for good reason: the Act allows the government to bypass ordinary democratic processes. This standard has not been met.”

They are correct. There is no justifiable, honest reason for its invocation. This is major fraud involving massive exaggerations and lies about the truckers and supporters.

At an earlier truckers’ press conference, Canadian Senator Brian Peckford, the last remaining drafter of Canada’s Charter of Rights, and a great Canadian expressed dismay over the expected invocation of the EMA. Both Peckford and a trucker organizer stated that Convoy 2022 “will hold the line” and the protests will continue to try to free Canadians from the destructive mandates.

Canada’s federal police, the Mounties, have engaged in overnight, Mafia-like violent sabotage of three huge excavators on private property in a field near the Coutts, Alberta truckers’ blockade which they only “suspected” would be used in the blockade. They also claim to have arrested persons connected to the blockade who allegedly had a large number of guns and planned violence against the Mounties when they moved to dismantle the blockade.

At the truckers’ press conference a journalist asked a question about the arrests and guns. There was an immediate outcry from the truckers shouting “lies, lies, lies.” Almost everyone related to the truckers has long been expecting a false flag setup of this type by the Mounties in order to turn the public against them and to justify extreme actions.

The Conservative parliamentary motion to end the COVID restrictions was unfortunately defeated Monday 185 to 151, with only all the Conservatives supporting the motion.

Dr. Robert Malone warns Canadians to defend their nation from Globalists

This is the big one: Dr. Robert Malone posted an article on his blog supporting the Canadian truckers and warning that Canadians must defend their nation if they “wish to keep it, or the Globalists will take it from you.” The article is a MUST-READ for all Canadians and citizens of all other nations.

Malone explains what the catastrophic COVID policies are really all about – imposing the Great Reset on every nation in the world. That also explains the real purpose of Monday’s Canadian federal government press conference. In reality, it had NOTHING to do with “terrorists” or other serious threats to the security of Canada. Justin Trudeau is a protégé of Great Reset creator Klaus Schwab and has a number of times publicly expressed his support for the evil Great Reset scheme.

The truckers are very patriotic Canadians giving their whole heart and soul to defend Canada from those who are destroying it. Every truck and all those cheering them on in Ottawa and on every bridge and stop along the way to Ottawa from the different parts of Canada displayed a sea of Canadian flags.

During rallies, there has been frequent singing of the national anthem. In Ottawa, contrary to Liberal and media lies, truckers cleaned and protected the monuments in front of Parliament. They are no “terrorists” nor any threat to the nation among them compared to the threat that the federal and provincial governments have been with their two years of COVID tyranny and destruction.

Check out my February 11 article that now includes five moving, short videos revealing the true heart and soul of Convoy 2022 and the millions of Canadians supporting them. Forward that article and videos to others so they can use them to convince skeptics and critics of the truckers that they are actually very different from what they have been told every day by the bought and controlled media.

Convoy 2022 has become an unexpected, international, and very serious threat to Great Reset global plans as well as a convenient opportunity to exploit for the purpose of rapidly advancing Great Reset policies in Canada sooner than planned.

Deputy PM Freeland’s shocking financial control measures

The especially big give-away yesterday was the lengthy explanation by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland of radical new financial policies announcing the government will seize truckers’ assets at will.

Watch Freeland to the left of Trudeau at the beginning of the video of the press conference yesterday when all of this was announced. She was obviously extremely anxious about what she was about to say and the government’s huge risk in trying to get away with its extreme measures.

I have never seen a Deputy PM so obviously near what seems to be a panic attack before speaking. She had every reason to be that anxious as Justin Trudeau also seemed to be very uncomfortable as he announced his unsupportable invoking of the Emergency Measures Act against a huge, popular movement of peaceful Canadian patriots.

She stated, “We are broadening the scope of Canada’s anti-money laundering and terrorist financing rules so that they cover Crowd Funding Platforms and the payment service providers they use.” That is an unprecedented, revolutionary and frightening change to Canada’s financial system and protections for citizens.

There was much more, including authorizing banks to unilaterally suspend any account for any reason on the basis of suspicion alone, no court order required, with legal immunity.

She also announced the government is even planning to seize crypto-currency funds which the truckers have begun using to protect their money from tyrannical government measures. Freeland’s announcements were the most frightening of all the government actions to date.

What Freeland announced strongly appeared to be the next stage of later, full government control of everyone’s financial assets, not just the truckers, and a suspension of all financial privacy rights, with arbitrary and often changing bank and government conditions required of citizens to earn, move and use money.

That total control of personal finances is right out of the Great Reset book and all too similar to Communist China’s social credit system. This is even worse than if Trudeau sent in the army to remove the protesters. What Freeland and Trudeau have begun, unless there is an immediate, great uproar among all Canadians to stop this planned financial slavery, is a grave threat to every Canadian.

Trudeau, Freeland, and the others who spoke during the press conference indicated that these drastic new measures, other than the crowdfunding controls, were temporary and would last only for an unspecified period of time. Trudeau also stated that they are not intended to be applied to all Canadians.

More warnings about the duration and dangers of emergency measures

I need to remind everyone that Trudeau, Ford, and many others promised back in 2020 that they only needed “two weeks to flatten the curve.” How did that turn out? There has been an ongoing string of broken promises and policy reverses for the past two years on almost everything related to Covid. There is good reason to not believe any of the assurances given yesterday afternoon.

Watch the Trucker press conference this morning during which Ontario MPP Randy Hillier and the renowned Dr. Paul Alexander provide sobering responses to yesterday’s developments. Both are very blunt about what Canadians are now facing. There will surely be many more such warnings that Canada has now gone down a very dangerous, unnecessary path.

The entire Ottawa press conference was pure political theatre. It was carefully scripted to further unjustly demonize the Convoy 2022 and provoke Canadians to turn against each other. That is, nothing in it was honest and all Canadians and others watching were considered to be subjects for psychological conditioning to believe that the truckers are violent terrorists threatening national security and economic stability. That is preposterous and unconscionable!

Canadians were assured that the suspension of civil rights and severe actions were targeted only against anyone even suspected of supporting this patriotic movement. That would likely include even millions of Canadians. But it won’t stop there, I can guarantee you.

All Canadians, whether they support or oppose the truckers should be alarmed about this development. It portends the end of democracy in Canada. That would threaten every one of whatever views who are not among the globalist elites.

See the full, one-hour-long press conference here. It is important to endure watching and viewing it from the perspective that has been presented in this article.

I urge all LifeSite readers, no matter what country you are in, to pray for the continued success of Canada’s Convoy 2022 because what happens in Canada over the next few months will have an impact on the rest of the world.



RESIST and NEVER COMPLY with unjust laws and policies.

