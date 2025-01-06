Trudeau’s legacy will be as a pro-abortion, pro-LGBT extremist who accelerated Canada’s decline

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be remembered for positioning Canada as one of the most aggressively pro-abortion and pro-LGBT countries in the world, and for trampling the rights of citizens during COVID and the Freedom Convoy protests.

(LifeSiteNews) — After nine long years, Justin Trudeau is finally going – but not by facing the Canadian electorate. Instead, he will be resigning as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party. The Liberal Party will launch a leadership race, and Canada will have another short-lived Kim Campbell-style premiership in between Justin Trudeau and Pierre Poilievre. Canadians will be denied the opportunity to vote on their choice of prime minister for months while a tariff war with the United States looms.

Trudeau is already attempting to portray his legacy as that of a progressive champion. He’ll claim that he lifted Canadian children out of poverty, without noting that record numbers of Canadians are now using food banks; he’ll boast about $10-a-day childcare, which ended up being a fiscal mess and impossible to implement to boot; he’ll claim that Canadians got all kinds of other benefits, but neglect to mention that an entire generation cannot purchase a home in the country where they were born.

Indeed, some Trudeau bots on X are already making the claim that he led Canada capably through the COVID crisis, especially in contrast to other countries – a ludicrous take that cannot be made by any serious person. Trudeau’s ugly, cynical decision to run an election on vaccine mandates and demonize an entire segment of the Canadian population for political gain triggered the Freedom Convoy, a movement of desperate civil disobedience launched by the disenfranchised to force their government to listen.

In response, Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act – previously the War Measures Act – for the first time since separatist terrorists in Quebec embarked on seven-year spree of kidnapping, murder, and other violent attacks between 1963 and 1970. A good snapshot of the Trudeau years would be a photo of the prime minister in full Indian garb on his internationally mocked tour of India alongside a picture of hundreds of semi-trucks parked in front of Parliament, or perhaps of long lineups outside of food banks. A federal court found that the invocation of the Emergencies Act violated the rights of Canadians.

READ: Pierre Poilievre tells Jordan Peterson that pro-life Leslyn Lewis will be part of his cabinet

Indeed, who was Trudeau’s tenure good for? The abortion industry, for one. Trudeau has proven to be the most committed abortion extremist ever to hold Canada’s highest office, and he has put taxpayer money where his mouth is. He has spent billions of dollars to facilitate abortion in developing countries, and untold millions more to expand access to abortion in Canada. Indeed, a former top diplomat accused Trudeau of neo-colonialism due to his relentless pushing of feticide abroad at every opportunity; Chrystia Freeland, when asked if the Trudeau government was funding abortion in countries where it is illegal, refused to answer.

As David Mulroney, Canada’s former ambassador to China, told me: “We’re going into countries that have shown significant opposition in their polling and in their laws to abortion, and when we announced our programs for Africa – which will come to about $750 million a year – we’ve identified one of our objectives as ‘addressing social norms,’ by which we mean changing them. Changing laws and regulations – despite the fact that these are African social norms and African laws and regulations.” Trudeau’s view of diversity is simple: People who look different but think like him. His foreign policy is just another form of blackface.

The LGBT movement, too, has made gains under the Trudeau tenure. Over the past decade, Trudeau has defended “sex changes” for children; demonized parents who wish to be informed about what public schools are doing to their children as bigots; and, as with abortion, made LGBT ideology central to Canada’s foreign policy and foreign aid. The Trudeau government has filled the coffers of LGBT groups with the dollars of hardworking Canadian taxpayers, which they can ill-afford in the economy he so enthusiastically destroyed. Trudeau successfully positioned Canada, in the minds of the international community, as one of the most aggressively pro-LGBT countries in the world.

As I have written in this space previously, I had hoped Trudeau would stick around long enough to face the Canadian electorate. Now, like Joe Biden, I suspect his phenomenal hubris will allow him to privately (if not publicly) cling to the fiction that he might just have pulled it off, if he’d only been given the chance. At least we’ll finally see the back of him. It has been a very long decade.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

