Trudeau’s parental prosecution law must be stopped

Only seven M.P.s who voted with honor and integrity against criminalizing parents who may want to obtain body-affirming counseling for their gender-confused children.
Fri Oct 30, 2020 - 8:00 pm EST
By Jeff Gunnarson

October 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — On October 28, the Trudeau Liberals succeeded in passing 2nd reading of Bill C-6 by vote of 308 to 7. Sadly, many Conservatives joined with the Liberals to vote in a politically correct manner so as to avoid being called “homophobic.”

We thank the seven M.P.s who voted with honor and integrity against criminalizing parents who may want to obtain body-affirming counseling for their gender-confused children:

  1. M.P. Derek Sloan (Hastings-Lennox and Addington, ON)
  2. M.P. Arnold Viersen (Peace River—Westlock, AB)
  3. M.P. Bob Zimmer (Prince George—Peace River—Northern Rockies, BC)
  4. M.P. Jeremy Patzer (Cypress Hills—Grasslands, SK)
  5. M.P. Ted Falk (Provencher, MB)
  6. M.P. Tom Kmiec (Calgary Shepard, AB)
  7. M.P. Damien Kurek (Battle River—Crowfoot, AB)

Only these Conservative M.P.s had the courage and integrity to stand against the Liberal agenda to jail parents for up to five years, as well as pastors, priests, and professional therapists who agree to help sexually confused or same-sex attracted persons who voluntarily ask for help to live according to their faith.

