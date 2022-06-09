Trudeau’s public safety minister got caught lying about the Emergencies Act and must resign

It turns out that law enforcement agencies never did ask for the Emergencies Act to be used, but Marco Mendecino is on record saying about a dozen times that they did.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — The narrative behind the Emergencies Act (EA) that was used to dispel the Freedom Convoy movement is crumbling before our very eyes.

Not unlike the now roundly debunked narrative used to justify the “Every Child Matters” movement that approved the burning of churches across Canada last summer, every jot and tittle of the information that buttressed the EA is now being shown to be little more than fiction.

Rex Murphy, a man who is perhaps the best living Canadian columnist, wrote a masterful article roasting the most recent revelations surrounding the EA debacle.

The piece is a dissection of the lying hypocrisy that has spewed forth from Canada’s Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino to justify the Liberal government’s decision to invoke the extraordinary powers. These powers were essentially war-time powers, and they were invoked to go after a group of patriots who had a jovial block party for three weeks in front of Parliament.

Murphy illuminates how Mendicino now finds himself in a Clintonesque dilemma, wherein he is running out of ways to lie to the nation while keeping his face and story straight.

As of yet, Menidicino hasn’t resorted to Bill’s attempt to publicly cogitate on the mysterious meaning of the word “is.”

There are few men on God’s green earth who can lie like Justin Trudeau, and there may be even fewer who are more prolific in deceitfulness than he. This means Mendicino may be the most prolific liar in the history of Canadian politics.

It turns out that law enforcement agencies never did ask for the EA to be used, but Mendicino is on record saying about a dozen times that they did.

Public Safety Minister @marcomendicino‘s office is now claiming he was misunderstood when he said police advised the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act Here’s a clip of him saying exactly that about a dozen times in the House of Commons What’s there to misunderstand? pic.twitter.com/Taf71NEC8v — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) June 8, 2022

Of course, he will not admit that he lied, so an underling has stepped forward to explain the inner workings of Mendicino’s mind in order to pretend that up is down and down is up.

Murphy wrote: “He [Mendecino] said he had received advice from them [law enforcement]. From his very own ministerial mouth he testified that, ‘The advice we received was to invoke the Emergencies Act’… But law enforcement didn’t give such advice… Mendicino’s own deputy minister, Rob Stewart, clarified what the minister actually wanted… What he meant to say, testified his deputy minister, was that was not ‘the advice’ he had received. He did say that it was, but that was not what he wanted to say. And what he wanted to say, is not what he said. There are days when you yearn for the clarity of mud.”

Always funny and able to excoriate political absurdity with playful exactitude, Murphy added: “And in another act of clairvoyance into his minister’s mind, Stewart said Mendicino didn’t mean police directly asked for the law to be used.”

Stewart quipped: “I believe that the intention that he was trying to express was that law enforcement asked for the tools that were contained in the Emergencies Act.”

So, according to Marco Mendicino’s own testimony on a dozen occasions, it was the case that law enforcement wanted the EA to be invoked. But according to law enforcement it was, in fact, not the case that they desired war powers to be invoked. And, according to Mendicino’s clean-up man, there was really something to found in the unexpressed penumbra of Marco’s mind that really meant one thing while saying the opposite.

What we are witnessing here is a an example par excellence of the logical framework that animates Trudeau’s regime.

As an Italian citizen born to an Italian mother, I believe I am in a position to point out the ethnic stereotype being played out before our very eyes. Mendicino is acting like a “wise guy,” which is to say a mobster.

We have no doubt all read of or viewed mob-themed material, and we know of the common trope of mafia men working in “waste management services.”

Under the cover of waste management, the mobster is able to dispose of any problems that get in the way of his criminal enterprise. Problems can be disposed of, even if those problems are human beings, by the waste management man, and business continues as usual.

It is poetic irony that Justin Trudeau’s consigliere in his criminal enterprise is called the Minister of Public Safety. Mendicino is a minster in charge of safety in the same way that a local wise guy who levels a veiled threat against your corner store is in charge of neighbourhood safety. He will keep your store safe—that is, he will keep your store safe from himself if you do what he wants.

Mendicino promised to keep Ottawa safe in February, so he created a threat and then created a story about what he was told to do about said threat, and then he created a swamp of deceit that he is now drowning in.

On second thought, it is probably offensive to compare Mendicino to a mobster, and I do not say this for reasons associated with Italian ethnic typecasting. No, it is offensive to mobsters to compare them to Mendicino. He is clearly less honest and less competent than they are.

As fun as it is to watch a Liberal squirm and attempt to be witty, Pierre Poilievre is right, Mendicino ought to do the country a favour and resign.

Trudeau’s Minister Marco Mendicino said that police asked for the Emergencies Act. Police said that was not true. He was not ‘misunderstood’. He made false statements to justify a never-before-used power grab. And for that, he must resign.https://t.co/NOSFXVYxqi — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) June 9, 2022

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

