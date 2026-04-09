Trump admin continues to quietly root out transgender ideology

The U.S. Education Department has terminated agreements made under the Biden and Obama administrations that interpreted Title IX to include trans-identifying and homosexual students.

(LifeSiteNews) — In another under-the-radar move on Monday, the Trump administration has continued the mission of rooting out transgender ideology in educational institutions across the United States.

The U.S. Education Department stated that it has now terminated agreements made with a college and five school districts under the Biden and Obama administrations that interpreted Title IX to include trans-identifying and homosexual students.

Title IX, which was enacted in 1972 and is enforced by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR), states that “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

In October 2010, Obama’s Department of Education announced that Title IX, which was intended to prohibit sex discrimination, also offered specific protections for “sex stereotypes” and “gender nonconformity.” In 2014, the OCR stated further that this included trans-identifying students and began accepting and investigating claims on that basis; this new definition was expanded and formalized in 2016 and included mandating that trans-identifying students be addressed by chosen pronouns and be able to use the bathrooms, locker rooms, and changing facilities of their choice.

In 2017, the Trump administration promptly rescinded this new, expansive definition of Title IX; the Biden administration reversed the reversal and expanded it. Upon re-election, Donald Trump again rolled this change back in 2025. Whether Title IX applies to transgender claims has thus become a central issue in the culture war, especially as it applies to the privacy of female minors. The primary premise of the trans movement—are trans-identifying boys actually girls?—is at the heart of the issue.

“The Biden Administration’s 2024 Title IX rule impermissibly expanded the scope of Title IX to enforce discrimination based on ‘gender identity,’ not biological sex,” the Department of Education stated earlier this year. “In January 2025, a federal court found the Biden Administration’s rule to be illegal and set it aside in its entirety. Upon taking office in January 2025, the Trump Administration immediately returned to enforcing the Trump Administration’s 2020 Title IX rule, which properly safeguards against discrimination on the basis of sex.”

According to the Guardian, the Trump administration’s latest move means that the U.S. Department of Education “will no longer play a role in enforcing those agreements, which called for schools to take steps to comply with federal civil rights law.” This decision impacts Delaware’s Cape Henlopen school district, Washington’s Fife School district, Pennsylvania’s Delaware Valley school district, and California’s La Mesa-Spring Valley school district and Taft College.

On January 14, Trump’s OCR launched 18 Title IX investigations into school districts, state education departments, and post-secondary institutions in 10 states for permitting trans-identifying males to participate in female sports. San José State University in California is currently engaged in a legal battle with the administration; other institutions, such as the University of Pennsylvania, caved last year by restoring female-only facilities, apologizing to female athletes, restoring prizes won by trans-identifying athletes to women, and restricting female sports to females.

Nonetheless, as the Guardian noted, this latest move “appeared to involve the first known cases of the administration terminating civil rights settlements that had been negotiated with schools,” and U.S. Education Department rep Kimberly Richey affirmed that the action was part of the Trump administration’s larger mission of purging transgender ideology from educational institutions across the country.

“Today, the Trump Administration is removing the unnecessary and unlawful burdens that prior Administrations imposed on schools in its relentless pursuit of a radical transgender agenda,” Richey said in a statement on Monday. “While previous Administrations launched Title IX investigations based on ‘misgendering,’ the Trump Administration is investigating allegations of girls and women being injured by men on their sports team or feeling violated by men in their intimate spaces.”

“Today is yet another demonstration of the Trump Administration’s commitment to uphold the law, protect our students, and restore common sense. No longer will the federal government force educational institutions to violate the law or punish them for upholding it.”

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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