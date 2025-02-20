Trump admin is slashing woke government spending. Canada should follow suit

From drag shows in Ecuador to transgender training in Pakistan, taxpayers are footing the bill for ideologically driven projects overseas. With Justin Trudeau’s exit near, Canada has an opportunity to expose and cut down funding progressive activism abroad.

(LifeSiteNews) — As Elon Musk takes a chainsaw to federal spending in the U.S., competing narratives are dominating the DOGE headlines. On one side, the press focuses on genuine aid and good government programs; on the other, giddy MAGA influencers are highlighting the sheer absurdity of many of the expenditures, from drag shows in Ecuador to transgender comic books in Peru.

It isn’t actually the amounts that matter in this context: the fact that the government would take money from hardworking taxpayers and spend it on something so ludicrous and offensive highlights to ordinary people that they cannot be trusted with the purse strings.

In Canada, this has been true for years but ramped up during the Trudeau years. Our soon-to-be-replaced prime minister has been fire-hosing taxpayer money into the LGBT movement, the international abortion agenda, and other pet progressive causes for a decade.

If ordinary Canadians ever wonder why LGBT activists in Canada are so powerful, they should consider: this movement is government-funded – with your money. It’s a neat racket. The government gives taxpayer cash to LGBT groups. LGBT groups lobby the government and make demands. The government gives it to them. Lather, rise, repeat.

Rebel News has been tracking some of these expenses, and their latest is quite something:

EXPOSE THE WASTE: Trudeau’s Liberals spent $30,000 to improve the lives of the transgender and intersex community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/dNT0OkhhnV — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 12, 2025

You read that correctly. The Trudeau government sent $30,000 of Canadian taxpayer money – there is no such thing as “government” money, only money they take from their citizens – to work on “Improving the lives of Transgender and Intersex community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by promoting inclusivity, peaceful pluralism and respect for diversity through an integrated and multi-actor approach.”

In case you’re wondering where that is located, it is… Pakistan. This was a grant from Global Affairs Canada which, as Sheila Gunn Reid of Rebel News noted, is “one of the most religiously conservative regions in the world.”

Reid also noted something odd:

This contract ran from October 4, 2017, to April 30, 2017. You heard that right – the end date is before the start date. So not only are we throwing taxpayer dollars at foreign DEI projects, but we’re also doing it with bizarre, sloppy accounting…. Pakistan is a country where women can’t even enjoy basic rights, where Christian and Hindu minorities face systemic persecution, and where LGBT individuals risk their lives. Does anyone really think that a Canadian government “diversity training” session is going to change that?

Apparently, the Trudeau government does. And that is what has been so revealing about government waste exposes. Not what it says about their willingness to waste money – every government is willing to spend cash on their preferred projects. But the fact that what they spend the money on is so manifestly ludicrous at best, and evil at worst.

That is not even to mention the fact that Pakistan isn’t huge on the transgender agenda, so once again Canadian taxpayer dollars are being used to push woke progressive ideology on countries that have no interest in it.

Trudeau will be gone soon enough. If Mark Carney manages to eke out a win in the next election, we’ll see much, much more of this. Carney has already condemned America’s “war on woke,” and he has been Trudeau’s ally and advisor for years.

If Pierre Poilievre takes government, however, he should start by going through government spending, line by line, and finding out what we’re all paying for. Defunding things is a great way to kill two birds with one stone: cut spending and remove astroturf activists from the government teat.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

