Trump appoints homosexual activist Ric Grenell to key role in engaging foreign leaders

Ric Grenell is an outspoken activist who has worked to normalize homosexuality and promote LGBT interests, weakening the morality of an already morally anemic Western world while attempting to colonize developing nations with LGBT ideology.

(LifeSiteNews) — President-elect Donald J. Trump has announced that he will bring homosexual activist, Richard (Ric) Grenell into his new administration as a “presidential envoy for special missions” where he “will work in some of the hottest spots around the World, including Venezuela and North Korea.”

Trump touted Grenell’s accomplishments during his previous administration: “Ric was the United States Ambassador to Germany, Acting Director of National Intelligence, and Presidential Envoy for Kosovo-Serbia Negotiations. Previously, he spent eight years inside the United Nations Security Council, working with North Korea, and developments in numerous other Countries.”

What President Trump failed to mention is that Grenell is an outspoken homosexual activist who has wielded considerable influence within Trump’s own family, the GOP, the nation’s vast network of intelligence agencies, and globally to normalize homosexuality and promote LGBT interests, weakening the morality of an already morally anemic Western world while attempting to colonize developing nations with LGBT ideology.

As Trump’s “emissary,” Grenell will serve in a crucial, powerful role engaging foreign leaders directly, free from the meddling of anti-Trump forces within the State Department and Intelligence Community (IC) which proved destructive during the first Trump administration.

Grenell earned the new position because he has proven his loyalty to the president-elect.

However, Grenell is an interesting hybrid: An “out” gay man loved by most conservative pundits and politicos, who at the same time is often the target of scorn by liberals, especially LGBT media and political organizations.

He has worked for pro-life causes at the United Nations, holds traditional conservative views on many issues, and says he wants Christian conscience rights protected, but he is also a self-described “gay Christian” who has advocated for same-sex “marriage” and has decried the influence of “loud religious right activists” in the conservative coalition.

“Rick Grenell has proven in his work for the Trump administration that he is a gay activist first and a loyal Republican second,” Peter LaBarbera, founder and president of Americans for Truth about Homosexuality (AFTAH), told LifeSiteNews in 2020.

“He has made it his primary mission to work for the normalization of homosexuality worldwide, which would seem to be more of an Obama foreign policy goal than a Trump goal,” added the AFTAH head.

While serving as acting director of National Intelligence (DNI) for the U.S., Grenell expanded the mandate handed to him by President Trump to eliminate the death penalty for, and otherwise decriminalize, being homosexual around the world, and to include the normalization of homosexuality in the vast array of spy agencies he oversaw.

In 2019, Grenell was asked by President Trump to spearhead a global effort to push countries to end their criminalization of homosexuality.

That effort resulted in a policy that would limit the intelligence that U.S. spy agencies share with nations that continue to criminalize homosexuality in order to strong-arm them into conforming with Western norms.

Grenell also seemed to demand the complete normalization of homosexuality and transgenderism within all IC operations.

“While I will likely not be in this role for long, I plan to use this opportunity to drive lasting impact for the IC Pride community. And I am asking every member of the IC leadership team to join me,” wrote Grenell in a letter to all seventeen intelligence agencies under his auspices, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Department of Homeland Security, and the intelligence arms of each branch of the U.S. military.

“I am committed to doing more to detect and respond to all discrimination and harassment within the workforce,” he continued. “I expect every IC agency to ensure policies are specific and deliberate in protecting the LGBT workforce.”

More recently, Grenell was at former First Lady Melania Trump’s side at an April 2024 Mar-a-Lago campaign event which raised over $1 million for the pro-LGBT GOP group Log Cabin Republicans.

The organization declares on its website “that being a member of the LGTBQ community is something that should be celebrated.” LCR’s agenda includes further codifying homosexual “marriage” in law, establishing a nationwide ban on so-called “conversion therapy,” and forcing government-assisted adoption agencies to place children in same-sex households at the expense of their safety and well-being.

The LGBT movement is problematic because not only does it exist in defiance of natural law, its promotion of anti-complementarity, anti-conjugal “marriage” serves as an important tool of Marxism to weaken and destroy the family.

Since his 2020 campaign, Donald Trump has overtly hitched his wagon to what is a burgeoning homosexual conservative movement, a political force which gained power during his presidency and which increased momentum during his 2020 campaign.

The trajectory toward welcoming woke homo-Marxist political muscle into the GOP – now clearly and undeniably seen in Trump’s appointment of Grenell – was predictable during the final months of the 2020 presidential election when Trump was dubbed by Grenell as “the most pro-gay president in American history” in a viral campaign video clip.

