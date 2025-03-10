Trump calls out Biden administration for spending $8 million on ‘transgender mice’ experiments

Donald Trump blasted the transgender agenda during his address to Congress and infuriated the media by pointing out that the Biden administration spent ‘$8 million for making mice transgender.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump is not a social conservative, but his opposition to the transgender agenda is clearly genuine. During his address to Congress on March 4, he mentioned the issue half a dozen times, trumpeting his executive orders reaffirming the sex binary and banning men from competing in women’s sports. To make that point, he introduced Payton McNabb, who was severely injured by a transgender-identifying volleyball player at her North Carolina high school.

Trump noted that McNabb had been planning to play sports in college – until “her girls’ volleyball match was invaded by a male” and the “transgender” player “smashed the ball so hard in Payton’s face, causing traumatic brain injury, partially paralyzing her right side and ending her athletic career.” He also noted the example of Austin Killips, a gender-confused male cyclist, who won the 800-mile Arizona Trail Race – beating the female record by a whopping five hours.

But the statement that raised the most eyebrows was Donald Trump’s reference to Elon Musk’s DOGE team tracking wasteful government spending and finding… “$8 million for making mice transgender.”

The media was split on how to react to this comment. Some outlets wanted to defend the research and explain it away. It is the sort of response we have been hearing from the media’s transgender activists for over a decade: This might sound nuts, but hear us out. That was NBC News’ response, in a long piece condemning Trump’s “anti-transgender comments” during his address.

CNN’s Deirdre McPhillips, on the other hand, published a “fact-check” on Tuesday night insisting that Trump had made “false claims.” CNN was soon forced to fact-check their fact-check and issue an edit amending it to highlight the accuracy of Trump’s statements.

The Trump administration was ready for the detractors, and, on March 5, the White House published a statement titled “Yes, Biden Spent Millions on Transgender Animal Experiments.” Characteristically referring to “the Fake News losers at CNN,” the White House provided detailed receipts:

Under the Biden Administration, the National Institutes of Health doled out millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded grants for institutions across the country to perform transgender experiments on mice.

$455,000 : “A Mouse Model to Test the Effects of Gender-affirming Hormone Therapy on HIV Vaccine-induced Immune Responses”

$2,500,000 : “Reproductive Consequences of Steroid Hormone Administration”

“These mice manifest defects in ovarian architecture and have altered folliculogenesis.”

$299,940 : “Gender-Affirming Testosterone Therapy on Breast Cancer Risk and Treatment Outcomes”

“We will compare the incidences and tumor specific survival in female mice (intact) and oophorectomized female mice receiving TT with their respective counterparts that do not receive TT.”

$735,113 : “Microbiome mediated effects of gender affirming hormone therapy in mice”

$1,200,000 : “Androgen effects on the reproductive neuroendocrine axis”

“Aim 2 utilizes transgenic mice to test whether male-level androgens acting via AR specifically in kisspeptin neurons are necessary and/or sufficient for androgen inhibition of in vivo LH pulse parameters, including pulse frequency, and the estrogen-induced LH surge.”

$3,100,000 : “Gonadal hormones as mediators of sex and gender influences in asthma”

“We will study the contributions of estrogens to HDM-induced asthma outcomes using male and female gonadectomized mice treated with estradiol…”

TOTAL: $8,290,053

Now, of course, the press has pivoted to insisting that such research is utterly necessary. Conversely, however, there has been very little attention paid to a recent study published by the Journal of Sexual Medicine by researchers from the University of Texas. The study found that transgender-identifying individuals faced an increased risk of mental health conditions and suicidal ideation after undergoing “sex change” surgeries:

They determined rates of depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and substance use disorders were “significantly higher” among those who underwent surgery, assessed two years later. Males with surgery had depression rates of 25% compared to males without surgery (11.5%). Anxiety rates among that group were 12.8% compared to 2.6%. The same differences were seen among females, as those with surgery had 22.9% depression rates compared to 14.6% in the non-surgical group. Females who underwent surgery also had anxiety rates of 10.5% compared to 7.1% without surgery.

This is yet more evidence that transgender procedures have precisely the opposite effect that transgender activists claim they do: Rather than mitigating suicidal ideation, they actually increase it. After defunding the transgender mice project, the Trump administration should consider funding a Cass Review-style research project into the effects of so-called “transgender medicine” across the United States.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

