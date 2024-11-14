Trump catered to LGBT activists, but it won him just 14% of their vote

President Donald Trump and the GOP weakened the party’s platform on human sexuality issues. Not only was it wrong, but it did not pay off politically, according to exit polling.

(LifeSiteNews) — Despite overt catering to LGBT activists, including stripping the GOP platform of its support for biblical marriage, President Donald Trump won just about 14% of the homosexual and transgender vote.

While it could never be morally defensible to weaken the party’s platform on human sexuality issues just to win votes, the results show that it is not even politically profitable to do so.

The results are a blow to activists within the GOP who celebrated the party’s retreat from its defense of stable families and norms. The Log Cabin Republicans heralded Trump’s weakened platform in July 2024, calling it “historic” and saying the party is now “more inclusive.”

“It also makes clear to voters that the Republican Party welcomes all, and is looking optimistically to the future instead of cynically rehashing old debates of the past,” the homosexual activist group claimed.

The poll suggests Trump actually did worse with LGBT voters than in 2020.

“Harris led President-elect Trump 86% to 12% among LGBT voters,” NBC News reported. “That’s a 15-point change from 2020, when Trump won 27% of the LGBT vote against Biden.”

While NBC does not include this in its story, the results come from “10 ‘key’ states and two randomly selected days before the election to catch early in-person voters,” according to LGBTQ Nation. “The poll also involved a phone, mobile, text, and email component to capture mail-in voters. The survey involved 22,509 respondents.”

Take polls for what they are, but the results track with other social science research that finds most individuals with same-sex attraction or gender-confusion are liberal.

“Because the rise in LGBT identity is so heavily concentrated on the political left, its influence on the balance of power between the two parties is likely to be limited,” political scientist Eric Kaufmann concluded in 2022, based on his research.

A 2013 poll also found just “8% [of ‘LGBT’ Americans] identify as Republican.”

Some ostensibly politically savvy Republicans still don’t get this. For example, millennial entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, touted the GOP’s watered-down platform on marriage.

At a Trump rally several weeks before the election, Ramaswamy tried to draw a distinction between homosexual “marriage” and the mutilation of gender-confused minors.

“Our message to [homosexual] Americans tonight is this: you’re free to marry [sic] who you want, if you want, without the

government standing in your way,” Ramaswamy said at a rally in late October. “But that doesn’t mean that boys get to compete with girls in girls sports or you [get to] do genital mutilation and chemical castration on our children.”

However, the issues are inseparable. LGBT Republican activists have a fanciful dream that if the GOP just focuses on cutting taxes and takes the liberal position on marriage and other issues of human sexuality, then people will flock to the party. But if the party is simply about cutting taxes, then what is the motivation for social conservatives to vote for it?

In fact, Trump and other Republicans in swing states may have won for leaning in on certain cultural issues, including opposing men in girl’s sports, as LifeSiteNews recently reported.

Marriage is between one man and one woman. There are only two sexes, and no one can change from a boy into a girl or a girl into a boy.

These are truths the GOP must stand for – and they should stop trying to cater to liberal LGBT activists who are not likely to vote Republican anyways.

Follow Matt Matt lives in northwest Indiana with his wife and son. He has a B.A. in Political Science with minors in Economics and Catholic Studies from Loyola University, Chicago. He has an M.A. in Political Science and a graduate certificate in Intelligence and National Security from the University of Nebraska, Omaha. He has worked for Students for Life of America, Students for Life Action, Turning Point USA and currently is an associate editor for The College Fix.

Share











