Trump condemns ‘left-wing gender insanity’ amid concerns about his LGBT support

Trump hitched his wagon to LGBT movement as a presidential candidate and bears responsibility for the rise of transgenderism.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a fiery campaign speech video delivered on social media, former President Donald Trump outlined his plan “to stop the chemical, physical, and emotional mutilation of our youth,” while failing to acknowledge the role his leadership may have played in fostering an environment in which transgenderism could further take root in society and flourish.

“The left wing gender insanity being pushed on our children is an act of child abuse,” declared the former president, who went on to enumerate a comprehensive, multi-pronged strategy to remove harmful transgender ideology that has infected the federal government, healthcare, and public schools.

“On Day One I will revoke Joe Biden’s cruel policies on so-called ‘gender-affirming care,’” began Trump, “a process which includes giving kids puberty blockers, mutating their physical appearance, and ultimately performing surgery on minor children.”

NEW VIDEO: President Trump’s Plan to Protect Children from Left-Wing Gender Insanity pic.twitter.com/ibQkVUaA0C — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 31, 2023

Additionally, he promised to:

“Sign a new executive order instructing every federal agency to cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age.”

“Ask Congress to permanently stop federal taxpayer dollars from being used to promote or pay for these procedures, and pass a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all fifty states.”

“Declare that any hospital or healthcare provider that participates in the chemical or physical mutilation of minor youth will no longer meet federal health and safety standards for Medicaid and Medicare, and will be terminated from the program immediately.”

“Support the creation of a private right of action for victims to sue doctors who have unforgivably performed these procedures on minor children.”

Direct the Department of Justice to “investigate Big Pharma and the big hospital networks to determine whether they have deliberately covered up horrific long-term side effects of sex transitions in order to get rich at the expense of vulnerable patients, in this case, very vulnerable.”

“Investigate whether Big Pharma or others have illegally marketed hormones and puberty blockers which are in no way licensed or approved for this use.”

Direct the Department of Education to “inform states and school districts that if any teacher or school official suggests to a child that they could be ‘trapped in the wrong body,’ they will be faced with severe consequences, including potential civil rights violations for sex discrimination and the elimination of federal funding.”

“Ask Congress to pass a bill establishing that the only genders recognized by the United States government are ‘Male’ and ‘Female,’ and they are assigned at birth.”

“Make clear that Title IX prohibits men from participating in women’s sports, and we will protect the rights of parents from being forced to allow their minor child to assume a gender which is new, and an identity without the parent’s consent.”

On a reassuring, forward-looking note, Trump also promised to “promote positive education about the nuclear family, the roles of mothers and fathers, and celebrating rather than erasing the things that make men and women different and unique.”

“Under my leadership, this madness will end,” said Trump.

Within 24 hours, the video had been viewed over one million times.

The elephant in the room

While these are excellent policy guidelines that the next conservative elected to the office of president should establish and enforce, the former president’s presentation fails to acknowledge the elephant in the room: His administration’s culpability regarding the rise of transgenderism.

During his 2016 campaign and while occupying the Oval Office, Trump hitched his wagon to what was then the burgeoning homosexual conservative movement, a political force which gained power during his tenure.

Regardless of Trump’s whether many homosexual supporters admit it, transgenderism is linked to their movement.

The image of candidate Donald Trump holding a rainbow flag while campaigning not only displayed his support for the “gays and lesbians,” it unwittingly signaled support for transgenderism.

“Trump made history last night,” tweeted homosexual conservative Chris Barron in October 2016. “He’s the most pro-LGBT Pres candidate ever nominated by either party.”

Trump made history last night. MSM wants to pretend it didn’t happen. He’s the most pro-LGBT Pres candidate ever nominated by either party pic.twitter.com/tH1fXcKNIp — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) October 31, 2016



Barron’s tweet illustrates the fact that Trump was not only the most pro-homosexual and lesbian president in history, but he is also the most “pro-trans” president in history. At least that’s the clear implication.

To stem the tide of transgenderism, Trump needs to also call for the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider its disastrous 2015 Obergefell decision which opened the door to the quickly spreading contagion of transgenderism.

“He who says, ‘LGB,’ must say, “TQ+,’” noted Joe Rigney, president and associate professor of theology and literature at Bethlehem College & Seminary, at the Third National Conservatism Conference (NatCon 3) in Miami in September.

“The move from one to the other is just what cancer does when left untreated,” he explained. “The left is trying to use cultural acceptance of LGB to press for TQ+. We must labor to use the human recoil against TQ+ to roll back the wicked custom of LGB.”

READ: Benedict XVI exposed the ‘destructive’ lies of gender ideology and the LGBT movement

The other elephant in the room

And while Trump’s calling for the investigation of Big Pharma and the big hospital networks getting rich from gender affirmation medical treatments despite horrific long-term side effects experienced by vulnerable patients is absolutely necessary, the former president failed to mention that massive harm has also been done by the rushed COVID-19 vaccine, initiated by his administration’s “Operation Warp Speed.”

Untold harm has been inflicted upon individuals and families via Big Pharma’s cash cow, the COVID vaccines. Yet under the PREP Act, drug companies such as Pfizer and Moderna have been granted total immunity from liability regarding often horrendous adverse side effects from their quickly developed, inadequately-tested COVID vaccines.

In the meantime, evidence keeps piling up in the form of young lives ruined or cut short by myocarditis and other ailments. The former president bears some responsibility for this, which he should acknowledge if he wants a second term in the White House.

