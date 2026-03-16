Trump defends Zionist neocon Mark Levin against criticism from Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly

If Trump wants to break up his coalition for the temporary comforts offered to him by Levin, he will be committing the greatest form of political suicide this country has ever seen.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump continues to drive a wedge between himself and his most loyal conservative and America First supporters.

In a lengthy social media post in defense of Fox News commentator Mark Levin this weekend, Trump sided with the Zionist wing of the Republican Party over and against those who have supported him from the beginning.

Levin has routinely used his platform to attack figures like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly in recent years, especially for their advocating a U.S. foreign policy that restrains America’s involvement in the Middle East.

On numerous occasions, Carlson and others like him have criticized the Israeli government and Zionist lobby groups for their influence over elected lawmakers in the U.S.

Levin has repeatedly denounced Carlson for noticing the power pro-Israel organizations have in America. Trump’s post is a strong declaration of support for Levin and his pro-Israel allies over and against Carlson and Kelly.

“Those who speak ill of Mark will quickly fall by the wayside,” Trump said in his Truth Social post. “THEY ARE NOT MAGA, I AM, and MAGA includes not allowing Iran …. to have a Nuclear Weapon to blow up the United States of America.”

READ: Ted Cruz endorses article accusing Traditional Catholics of being ‘parasites’

President Trump defended and praised Mark Levin on Truth Social, saying that anyone who speaks ill of him is “NOT MAGA.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/N8IR8JTwzi — AF Post (@AFpost) March 16, 2026

Despite his comment that he hit Iran so they would not drop a bomb on the United States, Trump previously said on multiple occasions that the real reason he approved U.S. strikes was so that Iran wouldn’t bomb Israel.

“If I didn’t send in the B-2 bombers … you would have had Israel and the Middle East hit by nuclear weapons,” Trump said on Air Force One recently.

Trump: Israel would have been “obliterated” with a nuclear weapon if I didn’t bomb Iran’s nuclear sites. pic.twitter.com/80VJwFeRj2 — Chris Menahan (@infolibnews) March 16, 2026

Trump reiterated that line of justification in a speech he gave to the Congressional Institute.

“They were going attack all of the Middle East and Israel … if they had a nuclear weapon they would have used it on Israel,” he alleged.

NOW – Trump on going to war with Iran: “You know, if we didn’t do that B-2 attack, Israel would have been wiped out. They would have had a nuclear weapon within two weeks after that… I think they were looking to take over the Middle East.” pic.twitter.com/fkV99M9Zvm — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 9, 2026

In his social media post, Trump debased himself even further by making criticism of Levin a matter of petty personal differences.

“When you hear others unfairly attack Mark, remember that they are jealous and angry human beings,” he alleged.

But criticism of Levin by Kelly and others has been far more substantive that mere personal vendettas, though that has sometimes shown through in some comments. Both Kelly and Carlson have offered real critiques of the cost of having the U.S. military act as Israel’s protectorate while receiving almost zero benefits in exchange for it. Indeed, this was the lesson Trump was once aware of when during the 2010s he would warn on Twitter (now X) about getting involved in more Middle East wars as the world’s policeman.

With his social media post, Trump has decidedly thrown his lot in with those whom he initially campaigned against in 2015. Dozens of clips of Trump railing against George Bush’s interventionism in Iraq went viral these last few months. In one montage, Trump is seen denouncing South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham for being a globalist. Nowadays Trump has Graham flying aboard the presidential plane with him, all while he himself pursues the same exact foreign policy of the president he made a career rebuking.

If Trump wants to break up his MAGA coalition for the temporary praise and comforts offered to him by Levin and other Republicans un name only, he will be committing the greatest form of political suicide this country has ever seen. He won historic levels of votes by campaigning on being the peace president multiple times over a 12-year span. Now that he has squandered that title, it seems only fitting that he will also squander the political movement he helped create. What a sad end to a once-promising figure.

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