Trump-endorsed, Latin Mass Catholic seeking to unseat RINO congressman shares faith story

My guest on today's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is John Gibbs, a Republican candidate for U.S. House looking to unseat a RINO congressman, Rep. Peter Meijer, who represents the state of Michigan's third congressional district.

(LifeSiteNews) — My guest on today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is John Gibbs, a Republican candidate for U.S. House looking to unseat a RINO congressman, Rep. Peter Meijer, who represents the state of Michigan’s third congressional district.

Gibbs has been endorsed by Donald Trump, whom Rep. Meijer voted to impeach shortly after taking office back in 2021, and we discuss the sincere pro-life, anti-critical race theory views he’s running on.

I also ask him about the fascinating journey of his conversion to traditional Catholicism, which Gibbs begins to describe as follows:

Well, I was raised Pentecostal. I kind of became a general-purpose Evangelical after college, and I was actually an Evangelical missionary in Japan because, even though my major at Stanford was computer science, I did study Japanese on the side and I studied abroad in Japan.

But then Gibbs started questioning some of his Evangelical beliefs, such as the concept of a “rapture,” and reading deep into Church history. That sealed the deal for his eventual conversion.

“When you look back at Europe in the beginning, there’s all these tribes, the Visigoths, the Saxons, the Celts, the Picts, and they’re all fighting each other, and the Church really came in there over time and unified them under one faith, one Church, one baptism, and one universal language for the Church, which was Latin,” he says. “And I want to be part of that same movement that’s been going on for 2,000 years. So looking back on the continuity of history, I said, ‘I think this is good. I want to be a part of it.'”

If elected, he says he’ll be the only member of Congress who attends the Traditional Latin Mass.

Listen to today’s episode below or by clicking here.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











