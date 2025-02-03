Trump has begun a systematic attack against the horrific evil of gender ideology

The transgender movement’s tally of dead and wounded is staggeringly high, and Donald Trump’s new executive orders are merely a first – albeit very significant – step in the right direction in protecting the young and vulnerable.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a flurry of executive orders (EO), the Trump administration has been systematically defenestrating the transgender movement.

On inauguration day, an executive order reaffirming the male-female sex binary was issued. On January 29, an executive order targeting LGBT activist attempts to eliminate parental consent in public schools titled “Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling,” which also condemns the “social transitioning” of students. Gender ideology has been purged from federal government websites; the State Department is no longer accepting the fictitious third gender marker on passports; trans-identifying men are being transferred back to male prisons; pronouns have been removed from government emails.

LIST: Trump’s executive orders include major victories on gender, parents’ rights, life, and freedom

It has been nothing short of a shock and awe campaign launched by the executive branch against an ideology that conquered these institutions in just a handful of years. These EOs were obviously written in advance, and the strategy planned long before inauguration day. The EOs are incredibly thorough, the terminology carefully precise, and I wouldn’t be surprised if many of the people associated with the much-maligned Project 2025 were quietly onboarded to do some of the heavy lifting.

Many EOs are a form of ceremonial virtue-signaling. These, as mainstream media outlets have been reporting with panic, are already being implemented within days of being signed.

Trump signed one of the most important executive orders on January 28. Titled “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation,” it begins with the sort of candor previously only found on alternative media sites and in conservative publications:

Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions. This dangerous trend will be a stain on our Nation’s history, and it must end. Countless children soon regret that they have been mutilated and begin to grasp the horrifying tragedy that they will never be able to conceive children of their own or nurture their children through breastfeeding. Moreover, these vulnerable youths’ medical bills may rise throughout their lifetimes, as they are often trapped with lifelong medical complications, a losing war with their own bodies, and, tragically, sterilization. Accordingly, it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called “transition” of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.

Over the past several years, I have interviewed many de-transitioners; both Walt Heyer and Scott Newgent joined me for powerful podcast interviews here at LifeSiteNews, and I spoke with Chloe Cole for First Things.

It is Cole’s story in particular that I thought of when I read the executive order condemning the practices that forever scarred her body and changed her life, because she is one of thousands of children who were told that these “treatments” would cure her gender dysphoria and make her whole again. Like so many children, she discovered to her horror that the opposite was true. Unlike children of generations past, she learned the hard way because of what adults encouraged her to do rather than mistakes brought about by her own immaturity.

These children were systematically groomed by ideologues and harmed by medical professionals with the endorsement of the government of the United States. Some of them tell their stories in independent documentaries such as The Detransition Diaries; parents who desperately tried to rescue their children from the gender cult but found that every institution was arrayed against them share gut-wrenching testimonies in Deadname, a documentary filled with the despair of mothers and father helpless to protect their own offspring. Many of these victims saw their lives destroyed forever by this ideology, and for them, Trump’s executive order is bittersweet – necessary, but too late for them.

As one heartbroken parent wrote at the Substack newsletter Parents With Inconvenient Truths About Trans (PITT) titled, “It’s Too Late for My Child”:

A momentous Executive Order was issued yesterday. It is music to my ears. It is something I dreamed, prayed, and hoped would happen for years. Unfortunately, it is too late for my beloved child. I have so many emotions over this Executive Order. I’m happy for so many but I am also gutted. I can’t help but think that had it been put out years ago, my son would not have blamed us for not allowing him to transition. Instead, it would have been the government’s fault. We would not have been the enemy or been accused of being abusive. This EO defines a child as anyone under age 19. It might have helped since my son woke up from the cult at 19 but, tragically he also ended his life at age 19. I can’t help but feel this order could have saved his life had it been issued years ago. Now I can only hope it saves others. I wish it applied to people under age 21 or even 25, but still, it’s a start and it may prevent some children from going down this path, harming themselves and causing immense grief to their families.

READ: Trump’s Department of Education drops Biden’s pro-transgender Title IX school policy

If you have the stomach for it, spend a few minutes reading some of the testimonies sent out by PITT over the past several weeks. It is a tidal wave of grief-wracked celebration. In the coming months and years, the mainstream press will fill our newsfeeds with stories about trans-identifying people allegedly victimized by these executive orders. As has been the case since the transgender craze gripped our institutions, the message they are pushing will be the precise opposite of the truth.

The transgender movement’s tally of dead and wounded is staggeringly high, and these executive orders are merely a first – albeit very significant – step in the right direction. Pray for those who have been so horribly hurt, and work to protect those still trapped within the gender cult.

LifeSiteNews is encouraging all of you to pray and fast for the conversion of Donald Trump. Learn more here.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share











