Trump has thrown pro-life and pro-family conservatives under the bus

(LifeSiteNews) — During a recent campaign speech, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump disavowed The Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025,” eliciting boos from the crowd after implying that its conservative authors are the mirror image of left-wing extremists.

Trump told a crowd in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Friday that he had no clue about Project 2025, calling it a product of the “radical right.” “I don’t know what the hell it is,” claimed Trump, while accusing The Heritage Foundation of spreading “misinformation” and “disinformation.”

In a separate social media post, the GOP nominee again claimed he knew nothing about it, but nonetheless dismissed elements of Project 2025 as “absolutely ridiculous and abysmal.”

For many, Trump’s words were a direct assault on not just a single organization in Washington, D.C., but a direct attack on social conservatives across the land, the very people who helped sweep him into office in 2016 and his most ardent, grateful supporters in 2020.

The reality is that no organization in D.C. has done more to support President Trump during his tenure in the White House, and no one has done more to help him prepare to hit the ground running beginning day one should he win back the presidency in November. The Foundation has done yeoman’s work over the years helping Republican administrations to shape their policies and personnel since the Reagan presidency.

Crushing social conservatives?

By attacking The Heritage Foundation, Trump and his team are ostensibly tossing all pro-life, pro-marriage, and pro-natural family Americans under the bus.

Trump’s “cult of personality has grown so strong he no longer feels the need to negotiate with other factions,” Richard Hanania said. “If they cause him inconvenience, he just crushes them.”

“This is insane,” Rod Dreher declared. “Trump is going to need all those Project 2025 people to run his administration.”

“All I can figure is that he’s either a) a megalomaniac who is lost in an egotistical fog, or b) is doing whatever he can to blunt Democratic attacks, even if it means lying,” said Dreher, trying to explain Trump’s seeming disenfranchising of social conservatives.

Trump gets the crowd to boo Project 2025, puts it in the same category as the radical left. The cult of personality has grown so strong he no longer feels the need to negotiate with other factions. If they cause him inconvenience, he just crushes them. pic.twitter.com/41glt4anLX — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) July 20, 2024

Appealing to a pagan culture, sidelining social conservatives, to win votes

Trump’s Friday night speech capped a week of gut punches to social conservatives that began on the first day of the Republican National Committee’s convention.

The RNC convention kicked off with:

A prayer to a pagan god;

A pro-abortion porn star praising diversity;

Homosexual Republicans expressing glee after the GOP stripped all “anti-LGBT language” from its revised official platform;

And perhaps most significantly, the party officially nominated former president Donald J. Trump and running mate Sen. J.D. Vance – both of whom approve abortion to horrifying degrees – as their 2024 candidates.

After decades of fighting against the evils of the sexual revolution, all of the militant revolutionary forces converged on the GOP convention in Milwaukee to claim victory.

Jenna Ellis sought to make sense of it, writing on X:

Christians will have to reconcile the fact we are now in the minority in America. The RNC excised pro-life, traditional marriage, biblical values, and pastors to instead affirm the LGBTQ Log Cabin Republicans and platform a Satanist, self-described “slut,” and a Sikh prayer. The majority of Republicans now also affirm godless values and inclusivity at the expense of truth. We are in a pagan culture. If you didn’t believe it before, there is no denying it now.

Ellis concluded:

We can walk as Christians even in a pagan society, but make no mistake, this week is a turning point in America.

“The pro-life cause finds itself in a precarious political environment at the present moment,” Peter Wolfgang observed in a recent Catholic Culture commentary. “We must accept that politicians who lean our way will have to do some fancy dancing if our cause (and their political futures) are to survive.”

“But there is a difference between recognizing a political reality and being reconciled to it,” Wolfgang said. “There is a difference between making a prudential compromise regarding one’s principles and throwing out those principles altogether.”

“The Trump/Vance Campaign, and particularly the 2024 GOP Platform, have crossed those lines in spectacular fashion. They must remedy their error while there is still time,” he declared.

Some saw the opening of the convention as a disaster.

“You guys can get mad at me for saying it, but the first day of the convention was totally absurd and a very bad omen of things to come,” Matt Walsh noted on X.

Walsh was exactly right: Monday was only a foretaste of what was to come.

Dismissing social conservatives with a ‘pat on the head’

On Thursday, vice presidential running mate J.D. Vance delivered another blow to social conservatives while speaking to the Faith & Freedom Coalition.

“There has been a lot of rumbling in the past few weeks that the Republican Party of now and the Republican Party of the future is not going to be a place that’s going to be welcoming to social conservatives,” noted Vance, who tried unconvincingly to assure his audience that this was not true.

“Social conservatives have a seat at this table and they always will, so long as I have any influence in this party,” claimed Vance, adding “President Trump, I know, agrees.”

But Vance’s words rang hollow and were perceived by some not as a reassuring pledge of fidelity but as an insult. He was essentially telling those who have been the heart and soul of the Republican Party to get with the new program.

“‘Have a seat’ means ‘shut up, sit down, & fall in line’” X user Joshua wrote. “Let’s be honest.”

“This is about the weakest pat on the head he could give us. ‘Having a seat’ doesn’t mean very much,” wrote Dr. Jordan B. Cooper, a professor of systematic theology.

“Actions speak louder than words,” Franciscan University of Steubenville theology professor Michael Sirilla said. “We don’t have a seat at the table.”

“Social conservatives are not going to beg for table scraps from secular conservatives,” said Andrew T. Walker, Ethics & Public Theology Professor and a Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Institute in Washington, D.C.

“The Republican Party cannot win without social conservatives and, more importantly, conservatism has no moral ground to stand on apart from what religious and social conservatives bring to the table.”

🚨Vance’s message to social conservatives: “From the bottom of my heart,” I say “social conservatives have a seat at this table and they always will so long as I have any influence in this party and President Trump, I know, agrees.” #RNC2024 @FaithandFreedom pic.twitter.com/G0Je5LG1Rx — Tyler O’Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) July 18, 2024

Does Project 2025 deserve to be booed?

And then came Friday’s shocking disavowal of The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 by Trump.

Project 2025 has been under relentless attack by leftists since it was first published. The nearly 900-page document offers an array of pragmatic, ready-to-be implemented proposals for overhauling government that Trump or any president can tap into in order to curtail the bureaucratic bloat that characterizes today’s Washington Leviathan.

The document is part of the Foundation’s “Mandate for Leadership” series that, since 1981, has collected and distilled conservative policy proposals for lawmakers on Capitol Hill and the Oval Office.

Among its many proposals, Project 2025 suggests dismantling the Department of Education and the Department of Commerce, defunding public broadcasting, and curtailing federal funding for abortion while providing distressed expectant mothers with better options.

Taking the high road

Undeterred, The Heritage Foundation has taken the high road in responding to candidate Trump’s assertions about Project 2025.

“Think tanks all run in their own lanes (as they should),’ a The Heritage Foundation spokesman told LifeSiteNews. “It’s not surprising that with the state of politics that they’re distancing themselves. We’ve been clear from day 1 that the Project is a menu for any potential President to choose from.”

“Even though Heritage was dubbed ‘Reagan’s think tank,’ he only implemented about 60% of the mandate for leadership,” noted the spokesperson, optimistically adding,

“We’re confident in the product and once the dust settles, I’m sure we can get back to serious conversations about policy!”

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

