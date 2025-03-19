Trump has to be given credit where it’s due, but some serious concerns remain

Trump has to be given credit for doing a lot more on life and family issues than many expected. But there are still serious concerns related to his support for IVF, the abortion pill, and Israel.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear Readers,

The volume of major news developments, both good and very concerning, has been overwhelming our team since Trump’s election win and other historic developments. I have not seen so many big developments needing to be reported by us at one time in all the years of LifeSite’s existence.

I suspect many of you are overwhelmed as well. I keep meeting one person after another who tells me that they can’t keep up with and cope with the massive changes going on in the world around them.

It is causing a lot of stress and confusion because it is too much for them to deal with personally. They don’t understand why all these things are happening and worry about how it will affect their families.

LifeSiteNews’s role is to do that for you. That is our job, our mission. We face these issues head-on, all day, every day and can guide you through them.

I frequently hear from readers, “How do you manage to keep doing that every day?” “You must be made of steel.” “I could not do that.”

The truth is that LifeSiteNews reports affect us at least as much as they do our readers. For most of us, it is often a difficult personal challenge to maintain our hope and sanity while reading, viewing, and writing about these enormous, unexpected revelations all day long.

We sometimes ask, “Why, Lord? How can you allow so much and such great evil to exist?” Compassionate hearts are especially impacted by all of this. All LifeSiteNews team members are compassionate, sharing Christ’s compassion for the suffering.

However, we are able to persevere because we rely upon your encouraging donations and messages, especially your prayers for us and our own daily prayer lives. Also, every morning at 9:30 a.m., Deacon Keith Fournier leads an online spiritual direction and prayer for the day half-hour for the entire LifeSitenews team.

We also publish many inspiring news items and reports on the heroic efforts of individuals who are shining lights in the darkness. Unfortunately, those who become overly focused on the negative reports tend to miss the value of the positive articles, which also play a key role in encouraging us to persevere.

There is no other way to keep persevering because this is God’s battle, not ours.

That is especially why your donations to our Spring Campaign are so crucial.

Please donate to give.lifesitenews.com so that this unique truth mission can give you the most important and reliable life, family, and Christian/Catholic-focused news reporting needed to help you understand the why, what, and how about the storms of today’s ongoing cultural changes.

Knowing is the first step to doing.

Trump deserves credit for doing a lot more on life and family issues than many expected during his second term.

It was exciting that he pulled the U.S. out of the deadly, globalist, anti-population Paris Climate Accord and WHO, reinstituted the Mexico City Policy, purged the federal government of its DEI policies, pardoned 23 pro-life prisoners of conscience, and much more, as noted here on Feb. 20.

On the other hand, there are still serious concerns related to Trump’s strong support for IVF, the abortion pill, the homosexual movement, and not defunding Planned Parenthood, among other concerns.

His support for the Zionist state of Israel’s renewed wave of slaughter of defenceless, innocent Palestinian women and children has led to 400 more beings killed just yesterday in Gaza. The ceasefire agreement that Trump and Netanyahu had agreed to is the latest of many peace agreements that Netanyahu has violated.

We have learned that the Israeli leader has been persistently, violently opposed, long before the Oct. 7 invasion, to any real peace agreement with the Palestinians that would give them additional rights and a permanent state of their own.

Netanyahu has also attempted to block all Israeli hostage release agreements, generating massive demonstrations from Israelis. He would rather have them killed by IDF bombings than have to release any of the thousands of Palestinians from the horrific Israeli prisons where they are tortured and/or deprived of humane treatment.

The division within Israel over the above and Netanyahu’s war policies that are threatening the continued existence of Israel. His gross manipulations of the court system to prevent the criminal charges against him from proceeding are being reported in Israel to be threatening a civil war within the alleged “nation of the Jews.”

Is he also going to charge those hundreds of thousands of Israeli Jews with being “antisemitic?”

Under Trump, Israel, unlike any other nation in the world, still gets whatever it demands from the U.S., including 35,500 death bombs Trump recently authorized for its Greater Israel expansion wars.

That will almost certainly lead to an explosive, extremely dangerous regional war that sources we have been relying on, Jews and non-Jews, have been warning about.

Candace Owens, in a MUST-WATCH video conversation reported on yesterday, bravely and bluntly exposes why Israel’s years of major control of America’s foreign policy must stop. Candace, a recent Catholic convert, is amazing.

We have learned that the extreme Zionists, who Candace refers to, are a small but growing percentage of all Jews who have an enormous influence on government policies in the United States, Canada, Europe and even Russia. That is because they are supported by some of the world’s wealthiest, also Zionist Jews such as the Rothschilds dynasty.

We have published several articles on Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney. Joe Rogan thinks he is as bad as Trudeau. This wealthy, well-connected globalist and self-admitted elitist is worse. Canadians must rise up and take actions to prevent their nation from becoming a New World Order slave state under this man.

The upcoming federal election, whenever unelected to office Carney decides to call it, is as crucial for Canada’s future and continued existence as was the recent election of Trump and the Republicans for the United States. Never in Canada’s history has a Canadian election been this important.

Unfortunately, Pierre Poilievre is somewhat of a globalist himself, but the Conservative Party, which has a fair number of pro-life, pro-family, Christian members, is the only viable option. There is not even one in the Liberal Party.

Poilievre, who was a pro-life conservative and practicing Catholic, is not nearly as radical as Carney. There may be hope that he can be convinced to return to his former beliefs. Not so with Carney, also a former Catholic but also a thoroughly evil, openly admitted elite globalist.

Last but not least, our Vatican news reporter, Michael Haynes, is keeping everyone up to date on Francis’s health and other historic news developments in Rome. Michael is a gem, searching out and professionally reporting the truth in the murky world of Vatican intrigues like few others are capable of.

Much more could be said about our various articles today, but the above give you a good hint about the significance of all the others not commented on.

I firmly believe LifeSiteNews reports on the most important news developments occurring worldwide for those who value life, faith, family, and freedom. Every day, it is a miracle that we accomplish what we do.

Please help us to help you, your families, and your friends by making the most generous donation you can. Every donation, large or small, is appreciated.

To donate, go to give.lifesitenews.com.

God bless,

Steve Jalsevac

Co-founder

LifeSiteNews.com

Follow Steve Steve is the co-founder and managing director of LifeSiteNews.com.

Share











