Trump ignites tensions with Trudeau after joking Canada should become 51st US state

Trump’s previous statements about Trudeau as ‘weak’ and a ‘far-left lunatic’ place his recent jibe about Canada becoming the 51st US state into context, thus appearing more like a deliberate humiliation of the Canadian leader.

(LifeSiteNews) — President-Elect Donald Trump’s second term has not yet begun, but he has already inaugurated hostilities with Justin Trudeau.

In a bid to head off Trump’s threat of massive tariffs, Trudeau flew to Mar-a-Lago last month to kiss the ring; during their dinner, Trump reportedly joked that Canada should become America’s 51st state. He was apparently taken with the jibe – and, in all likelihood, the Canada press reaction to it – and reiterated as much during a Sunday interview on NBC, as well as in a social media post.

“It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada,” Trump wrote. “I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!”

This is signature Trump trolling – an obvious joke with a sting in the tail. There are several likely reasons for it. First, this is simply how Trump does business: he throws his weight around, and he intimidates. It is a power play. Trudeau showed up at Mar-a-Lago, hat in hand, and Trump unsubtly reminded him that he holds most of the cards.

No doubt the jibe was (and is) aggravating, and it is intended to be – more so because Trudeau and his team have to publicly pretend that it is not. Many Canadians see it as a put-down; Trudeau’s team has to insist that it is evidence of “mutual respect and warmth.”

There is probably an element of revenge to this, as well. One of Trudeau’s signature smears when attacking socially conservative Canadians – such as parental rights protestors – is to insist that they are either bigots, or victims of “far-right American disinformation.” Trudeau has also gone to great lengths to label federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Conservative MPs as “MAGA conservatives” – and he doesn’t mean it as a compliment. Using Trump’s signature phrase as an insult likely did not endear Trudeau to the MAGA team heading to the White House.

Indeed, in the context of Trump’s previous statements about Trudeau, his jokes seem like a deliberate humiliation. He has previously referred to Trudeau – respectfully and warmly, his team will no doubt insist – as “weak” and a “far-left lunatic.” Trump was also likely unenthused by Trudeau’s comment that he and other world leaders had “managed Mr. Trump” during his first term. There will be no “managing” him in his second term, which is likely to outlast Trudeau’s tenure in 24 Sussex. Fortunately for everyone – Canadians especially – we are likely to have a new prime minister sometime next year.

This tense relationship puts conservative Canadians in an interesting position. Some, of course, are experiencing some schadenfreude at seeing Trudeau being put in his place, especially after the prime minister tactfully used “MAGA conservative” as a pejorative for the past several years. Watching him eat his words and swallow hard is amusing.

Trudeau’s unearned arrogance is famously iron-clad, and watching Trump push him around is satisfying for some. At the same time, the threatened tariffs would be devastating for Canada, and patriotic Canadians are fully justified in finding Trump’s jokes about a “51st state” demeaning and distasteful. Calling Trudeau a “far-left lunatic” is one thing. Threatening to tank the Canadian economy is another.

Reactionary anti-Americanism is a longstanding and politically-cultivated Canadian trait, borne mostly of the insecurity that comes from living alongside the world’s reigning military and cultural superpower. Thus, there are some conservatives who may feel that Trudeau deserves their support simply for standing up for Canada. This may seem like an obvious point to make, but we must remember that Justin Trudeau is the problem here, not the solution.

Trudeau is uniquely unfit to defend Canadian interests in Washington, D.C., and not only because he has deliberately created a toxic relationship with the incoming president by essentially campaigning against him north of the border and attempting to constantly tie his ideological opponents to Trump’s MAGA movement. He is also unfit because he has denied that Canada has any core identity whatsoever: in 2015, he insisted that Canada is the first “post-national state.”

Trudeau created this looming crisis, and he did so deliberately. Patriotic Canadians owe him no loyalty whatsoever.

